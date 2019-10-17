Leicester City vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Leicester City host Burnley on Saturday at the King Power Stadium for what is a contest between two of the in-form teams in the Premier League.

Leicester have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, particularly at home, where they have won three in a row.

This superb home form is the reason as to why the Foxes currently sit fourth in the Premier League with 14 points from their opening eight games.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

If they can pick up a victory on Saturday, then they would, momentarily at least, move up to second in the table with Manchester City not playing until Saturday evening and third placed Arsenal travelling to Sheffield United on the Monday.

However, they will be in for a tough encounter against a Burnley side who themselves are in good form, with Sean Dyche’s side, who sit in seventh, being unbeaten in their last four games. With both sides in good form it should be a real battle on Saturday.

Here is 90min’s preview of Saturday’s encounter.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 19 October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? King Power Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score (UK) Referee? Jonathan Moss

Team News

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has a pretty healthy squad to choose from this weekend with midfielder James Maddison, who withdrew from the England squad due to illness, expected to be fit enough to start this weekend against Burnley.





Midfielder Matty James, who has endured a torrid time with injuries remains sidelined for the Foxes though with an Achilles injury and will need to rebuild his fitness with the development side between now and January.