Leicester City vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
October 17, 2019

Leicester City host Burnley on Saturday at the King Power Stadium for what is a contest between two of the in-form teams in the Premier League.

Leicester have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, particularly at home, where they have won three in a row.

This superb home form is the reason as to why the Foxes currently sit fourth in the Premier League with 14 points from their opening eight games.

If they can pick up a victory on Saturday, then they would, momentarily at least, move up to second in the table with Manchester City not playing until Saturday evening and third placed Arsenal travelling to Sheffield United on the Monday.

However, they will be in for a tough encounter against a Burnley side who themselves are in good form, with Sean Dyche’s side, who sit in seventh, being unbeaten in their last four games. With both sides in good form it should be a real battle on Saturday.

Here is 90min’s preview of Saturday’s encounter.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 19 October                                            
What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? King Power Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score (UK)
Referee? Jonathan Moss

Team News

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has a pretty healthy squad to choose from this weekend with midfielder James Maddison, who withdrew from the England squad due to illness, expected to be fit enough to start this weekend against Burnley. 


Midfielder Matty James, who has endured a torrid time with injuries remains sidelined for the Foxes though with an Achilles injury and will need to rebuild his fitness with the development side between now and January.

Meanwhile for Burnley, while Johann Gudmundsson will likely miss out this weekend, there is hope that Danny Drinkwater, who has been absent with an ankle injury, could return to face his former club.

Alongside this, Dyche will have to wait until the last minute to see whether duo Jack Cork, who has a shoulder issue, and defender Erik Peters, who has a foot problem, will be fit enough to start or at least be on the bench for the trip south to Leicestershire.

Chris Wood looks set to start up front alongside Ashley Barnes, with the former being on fire in front of goal in the Premier League before the recent international break, meaning Jay Rodriguez will once again be on the bench.

Predicted Lineups

Leicester Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans, Praet; Barnes, Perez, Vardy.
Burnley Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Cork Hendrick, Westwood; McNeil, Barnes, Wood.

Head to Head Record

Saturday’s clash will be the 113th meeting between the sides, with Burnley boosting a slightly better record with 45 wins compared to Leicester’s 36. This means therefore that there has been 31 draws between the two.


In recent years, this will be the ninth encounter between the two in the Premier League with Leicester losing just twice in the previous eight Premier League games.

Recent Form

As previously mentioned, both Leicester and Burnley have been in good form in recent games which should make Saturday’s contest very interesting.

After winning their last two home games against Spurs and Newcastle, scoring seven goals and conceding just one in the process, the Foxes were unlucky not to get a point last time out against Liverpool at Anfield.

Burnley meanwhile have been grinding out wins at home, dispatching Southampton, Norwich and Everton so far this term. While they are yet to win away, the Clarets have been resolute enough, gaining three straight score draws on the road to Wolves, Brighton and Aston Villa.

Having only suffered defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool this term, Dyche will be confident his side can perform well on Saturday and again pick up at least a point on the road.

Here are how the two teams have performed in their last five games

Leicester City                                            Burnley
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester (05/10) Burnley 1-0 Everton (05/10)                                 
Leicester 5-0 Newcastle (29/09) Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley (28/09)
Luton 0-4 Leicester (24/09) Burnley 2-0 Norwich (21/09)
Leicester 2-1 Spurs (21/09) Brighton 1-1 Burnley (14/09)
Manchester United 1-0 Leicester (14/09) Burnley 0-3 Liverpool (31/08)

Prediction

Brendan Rodgers will know that this will not be an easy afternoon for his side, as Dyche will set up his team to be well drilled and defensively stable, aiming to frustrate the Foxes.

If Leicester really do have aspirations of finishing inside the top four in the league, they must be able to find their way past sides such as Burnley.

It will be a close encounter, but the Foxes ought to have the quality in the side to pick up a crucial three points.

Prediction: Leicester 1-0 Burnley

