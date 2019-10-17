Lionel Messi Singles Out Two Barcelona Players for Praise Following Sixth Golden Shoe Award

Lionel Messi said winning a sixth Golden Shoe is not all down to his own abilities, and singled out fellow Barcelona duo Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez for praise after receiving his award.

The Golden Shoe is presented to the player who scores the most goals in a single season across all the major European leagues, a feat Messi has achieved after netting 36 La Liga goals last season.

He also won the award for his exploits during the 2009/10, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns, and has scooped the prize more than anyone else since it was inaugurated in 1967.

The award has been won by a Spain-based player in each of the last 11 seasons - with usual suspect Cristiano Ronaldo claiming three of those prizes, Luis Suarez took the award in 2015/16, and while Diego Forlan, formerly of Atletico Madrid, collected the honour following the 2008/09 campaign.

Despite often being heralded as the greatest player ever to have played the game, Messi insisted that his immense goalscoring feats are not all his doing, and made a special mention to his two teammates for their help in his monumental achievement.

“Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, who are here, are two of the biggest reasons why I can receive this award," he said at the ceremony, as quoted by Football Espana. "Without my team I could never have won one, this is a trophy for everyone, a recognition of the entire dressing room."

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Injury has limited the 31-year-old to just three top-flight matches this campaign, but their dominance of La Liga has seen them lift the title in four of the last five seasons. Nevertheless, the coveted Champions League has evaded Messi and Barcelona for four seasons, something the Argentine is looking to amend this season.

“The Champions League is something special and every year we want to win it, but we are aware that La Liga is the most important thing," he added “It is what leads you to performing well in the Copa del Rey and in La Liga. We are at Barcelona and we aim to win everything.”.