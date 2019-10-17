Man Utd Hopeful Key Duo Will Return for Liverpool Clash But Paul Pogba & David De Gea Ruled Out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping for some respite in the treatment room for Manchester United's upcoming Premier League clash with Liverpool, with Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka pushing for a return to the first-team this weekend.

United have been rocked by injuries all season, with Sunday's clash no different as they aim to amend a torrid run of form this season that has them languishing in 12th place in the league table.

Martial has been out for six weeks and hasn't played a league game since their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on August 24. However, despite that spell on the sidelines, his two goals have him second on the overall United scoring charts in was has been the worst-ever start to a season for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, summer signing Wan-Bissaka has been suffering with tonsillitis and missed their last three games but the Norwegian boss is hopeful the pair will play some part in the match.

"I can't tell you 100 per cent [who] is going to be fit as something might happen," he told Sky Sports. "But hopefully Aaron and Anthony will last the training this week and be available for selection. If it's for half a game or 30 minutes I don't know but let's see where they're at."

Playing host to the current league leaders at Old Trafford, Solskjaer will have to do it without Paul Pogba or David de Gea, after both players were confirmed to miss the crucial Premier League encounter with ankle and groin injuries respectively.

On the two key senior players, Solskjaer was hopeful on Pogba returning soon, but less so regarding the Spanish goalkeeper.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"David needs a scan. I think he'll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it's just one of those things," he added.

"Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier. He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks' rest in a boot so hopefully he won't be too long, but he won't make this game, no."

