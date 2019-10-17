Manuel Pellegrini Commits to Attacking Style & Vows to Bounce Back Against Everton

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has vowed to maintain his attacking philosophy with the Hammers, as he looks to bury the defeat to Crystal Palace with a win against Everton this weekend.



West Hamare currently eighth in the Premier League table, just four points off champions Manchester City in second place, following on from an impressive start to the season that has been categorised by an expansive style of play.



And, asked about this style in his pre-match press conference for the weekend's fixture, Pellegrini, as quoted by the club's official website, declared: "This style of football we're playing I'm very pleased with.



"We scored a beautiful goal against Crystal Palace and we are always trying to score, trying to play the most amount of the game in the opposite half. We are the team in most games having more shots on target, so I think especially for our fans we are selling them a product that is trying to be attractive football.

"The players are happy, I'm happy - it's more difficult maybe as it's easier to defend with eight or nine players near our box and make two or three counter attacks to try to score.

"But it's not the way I like to play football. I think the fans deserve the attractive football we are doing and we will continue that line, winning or losing."

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Of course, last time out it was in vain, with the Eagles nabbing a last-minute winner at the London Stadium, and asked about his lasting thoughts from the loss, the Chilean explained: "Every time that you lose you must be concerned, but I think the Palace game was one that we didn't deserve to lose.

"We had more opportunities than them, they had just two set pieces. We missed some goals, but that is football too - you need to be concentrated on set pieces. Of course we need to create as much as we can and have a great finish.

"We lost those points and now we must recover them playing against Everton."

Speaking of the Toffees, Pellegrini then returned to the task at hand. That task would be an Everton side sincerely out of sorts, but the gaffer was quick to check against this kind of thinking.



"Everton is always a difficult team to play at Goodison Park and they have very good players," he affirmed. "Last season we beat them there 3-1 in a moment that we were similar to they are now. But that was a different season and games are always different.



"I am absolutely sure that we are going to find an Everton with a high pace, trying to recover as soon as they can from the bad results they have had. It will be a very difficult game, it doesn't matter if they are winning or losing their last games."

And, asked whether it was a winnable one, he replied: "I don't divide the games into where you think you can have points and when you think you can't add points.



"Every game is different. Last season we lost two games that maybe you think you can beat them at home, against Wolverhampton and Bournemouth, but then we beat Manchester United and Arsenal."