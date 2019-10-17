Marco Silva Issues Everton Rallying Call Ahead of Key West Ham Clash

Everton boss Marco Silva has issued a rallying call to his team ahead of this weekend's crucial clash with West Ham at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are currently languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table following four losses in a row to Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Manchester City and Burnley.

And, in response to this relative crisis, the Portuguese tactician is imploring his players to give him everything this Saturday.



“The first thing [for my team] is to give everything,” he told the club's official website. “In the tough moments, react and put in more hard work and 100 per cent commitment. We have to be demanding of ourselves every single day.

“When you have tough moments as a football team – and this is a tough moment for us as a club and our fans – we have to do even more and then we will see [results] on the matchday.

“As a team we have to show more, that strong character and personality that will have us playing to our best level again – and achieving what we want in every single match. There are more points to win and we have to be really strong to win the next match – then the confidence will come again.

“In the tough moments, you can see the strong character… the strong personality. And how we can be strong as a team.”

The gaffer was also keen to stress that at one point, before this nadir, the club had been in a relative purple patch, having secured 12 consecutive clean sheets in 2019, behind only Man City, and that those heights could be reached once more in time.



“It is very easy in football to just look at the past month but you have to look at all the picture because that will give the players the confidence they are missing in important moments,” he explained.

"They [players] know the confidence I have in all of them and the work we are doing every day. Football is our passion, for me it is not just a job, it is my passion as well. I always try to pass this to my players – it has to be a pleasure to play a football match.

“It has to be a happy moment and at the end see the result.”

And it wasn't just the players who he was rallying, with this call to arms issued to the Everton fans: “They play a key role in every match for us.

“They are not happy with the past month and we share their frustration. But in the next match they will play a key role again. In tough periods we need them behind us and passing that confidence and fantastic atmosphere to our players.

“We want to get three points to give them a good feeling again on Saturday.”