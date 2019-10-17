Mario Mandzukic Reportedly Agrees Terms With Milan Ahead of Juventus Exit

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic has reportedly agreed terms with AC Milan over a January transfer, despite continued interest from Manchester United.

Mandzukic has been linked with a move away from Turin for some time, with United deemed his likeliest destination after attempts over the summer to sign him and the subsequent placing of his name on their recent January transfer shortlist.

However, according to a report from Milanese publication Il Giornale, as quoted by Football Italia, the Croatian is now set to join the Rossoneri after agreeing personal terms.

After missing out on a move to United in the summer, the 33-year-old looked all but set to join Qatari side Al Rayyan at the end of September, but the player himself ultimately pulled out of the deal, unconvinced by the switch.

And now, less than a month later, it seems that his next destination will now be Stefano Pioli's side, with Milan fighting off rivals Inter to secure his signature.

Of course, considering we're still in October, this signature has not yet been secured, and there is some hesitancy as to whether it will be a January or summer deal, though both would probably prefer the former and the plans have clearly been laid for a San Siro arrival.

With six goals from seven games, the Rossoneri have the third-worst scoring tally in Serie A so far this season, with Krzysztof Piatek top scorer with just two goals, and only four other goalscorers in total in Hakan Calhanoglu, Franck Kessie and summer signings Rafael Leão and Theo Hernandez.

Pioli, who took over from the dismissed Marco Giampaolo on October 9, will take charge of his first game this weekend against Lecce at San Siro as they hope to finally make a move back up the table.

