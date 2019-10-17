Mauricio Pochettino Insists There Is No 'Drama' at Tottenham & Denies Rift With Daniel Levy

Maurcio Pochettino has dismissed claims that there is 'drama' ongoing at Tottenham and insists his relationship with chairman Daniel Levy has not worsened following a torrid run of results in 2019.

Spurs are currently undergoing their worst spell under Pochettino's tenure, conceding ten goals in the space of just four days after their 7-2 hammering by Bayern Munich was followed by a 3-0 humbling away at Brighton.

The future of the Argentine has come under question in recent weeks following a barren run of 17 losses in all competitions in 2019, despite reaching the Champions League final last season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Newcastle, Leicester and Colchester have all beaten Tottenham already this season as the pressure mounts on Pochettino's shoulders, but the 47-year-old has insisted that run has not put a strain on his relationship with Levy.





"People might say that the relationship with the chairman has got worse, but that is not the case," he said, speaking at a conference in Qatar, as quoted by the BBC. "What is important is to maintain the relationship and respect each other. We both need to know how to work our philosophy to be close together.

"In difficult times the manager also has to be up for the fight. I've joked a bit about our big defeats, but we are hurt. It is the time to be genuinely together and to turn things around. Let's put that in our heads and recover."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Currently sitting in ninth in the Premier League table after just three wins from their opening eight matches, Spurs face struggling Watford at home on Saturday, with Pochettino adamant his side must fix their issues themselves, and that the situation has been overdramatised.

"We have to recover the emotional level," he said. "It is very difficult to control emotions, to go from playing the Champions League final and a few months later be in the situation we are in. It is in our hands to fight it off, to change dynamics," he added. "This is how this sport works. It is not a drama. There are much worse dramas in life and we have to understand that."