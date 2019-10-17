Ranking All 20 Premier League Attacks From Worst to Best

The famed forward line. Leading from the front, they are the glory men tasked with providing their side's goals in the positions every youngster aspired to be before eventually getting unceremoniously shifted to right back.

Some of Europe's most lethal attacks grace the Premier League, while the top flight equally plays host to some well, less, than inspiring front men.

A tricky one to calculate no doubt, but heck, this is 90min, and we do love a challenge.

Note: This is on current form...

20 - Newcastle

Stu Forster/GettyImages

£40m smackers on a Brazilian monster whose goal rate boasts a staggeringly poor 37 in 142 career appearances.

Throw in the mix an attacking midfielder who is yet to score since making the move to St James' Park and a Frenchman who is more headband than hero and you're presented with the worst attack in the league. Sorry Brucey, don't hurt me.

19 - Sheffield United

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

You can't question their willingness and determination, but the Championship's joint-23rd top scorer last season Callum Robinson alongside its sixth in Oliver McBurnie is not exactly the kind of partnership that'll brush aside Premier League defences.

The Blades are lacking that Sharp edge...

18 - Brighton

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

They may have unearthed a gem in the form of Aaron Connolly, but one good showing doesn't constitute a higher ranking on this table.





Neal Maupay is, yeah, decent, but when you're forced to play Aaron Mooy on the left of a front three it doesn't speak highly of your forward options.

17 - Watford

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Dat Guy Welbz. England striker. Ex-Arsenal and Manchester United forward. Occasional Bambi on ice impersonator.

Andre Gray and Troy Deeney aren't exactly prolific and we've yet to see much from big-money signing Ismaila Sarr. Gerard Deulofeu, for all his endeavour, is basically a Catalan Theo Walcott.

16 - Aston Villa

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

'Yeah but they scored five against Norwich, R U DUM?'

With a player nicknamed Trezeguet in the side, you'd expect one hell of a striker and he falls wildly short of those self-imposed standards.

Wesley looks ok, while Anwar El Ghazi is a bit mediocre.

15 - Southampton

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

There's individual talent here. It just doesn't gel.





Nathan Redmond might just get into the national team (if he's got a Scottish grandmother), while Danny Ings is undoubtedly a capable Premier League striker but needs to find consistency





Meanwhile, Moussa Djenepo looks a baller on his day, so there faint are hints of something brewing.

14 - Crystal Palace

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Solely on the exploits of Wilfried Zaha, Palace earn themselves a respectable finish.





Because aside from that, Christian Benteke and Jordan Ayew are not the duo you really want when you're staring down the barrel of a relegation battle.

13 - Norwich City

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Teemu Pukki.

12 - Everton

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

On paper, Everton have some exciting, direct forwards with technical ability and prosperous futures ahead of them.

On grass, Everton have a clueless union of worldwide attackers whose failings in front of goal grow more miserable with each passing week.

So much potential, so little expectation.

11 - Burnley

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Fortunately for the Premier League, it isn't all pace and trickery that managers opt for in their forward lines.

Instead, up north where it's grim and dreary, there's nothing better than a couple of big lads to ruffle some feathers and get stuck into some meaty challenges.

But that is an unfair disservice. Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood are actually decent footballers, y'know.

10 - Manchester United

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

England's next 'big thing' up front who supposedly drew the attentions of Barcelona, alongside the most expensive teenager in world football upon his arrival from Monaco.

What's the result? 98 goals in 357 United appearances. Niklas Bendtner (famously) has a better scoring rate in the top flight than Marcus Rashford. Niklas Bendtner.

Daniel James might be wishing he joined Leeds.

9 - Bournemouth

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The Cherries' front two will give any defence a difficult afternoon.

Callum Wilson bangs goals, fact.

Josh King is a nuisance, fact.

Bournemouth have a better attack than Manchester United, fact.

8 - Wolves

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Raul Jimenez and Jota were a magnificent pairing last season, with the duo combining with expert effect to seal European football for Nuno Espirito Santo's side against the odds.

Granted, it hasn't worked out quite the same this time around. However, you don't become a bad footballer overnight and with Adama Traore now showing what he's capable of, that's a decent setup.

7 - West Ha

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Will they ever find someone capable of putting pride on the number nine shirt? Maybe, just maybe, West Ham have finally found their man.

Sebastien Haller has hit four goals and notched an assist in his seven first Premier League outings, while the lanky legs and dangly arms of Andriy Yarmolenko always look a threat down the wing.

On the other side, Felipe Anderson continues to make his mark on the division, looking like one of the few Brazilian's who is capable of adding some Seleção flair to these shores, where so many have fallen short.

6 - Leicester City

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

One of the key reasons why Leicester are many people's outsiders to break up the 'big six' this season is their devastating front three.

Brendan Rodgers has forged a pleasing to watch side full of goals and excitement.

However, spearheading the attack, there is one man who stands out and should be among the league's top scorers this season.

You know who I mean, it's.........................Jamie Vardy.

5 - Chelsea

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Is there a more in-form striker in the division than Tammy Abraham? Perhaps, but that would ruin the surprise of what is to come.

Callum Hudson-Odoi can finally begin showing the world why the Bayern Munich's of this sport wanted him so badly, while fill-in forward Mason Mount has also been in blistering form. Furthermore, senior lad Willian has rediscovered his Brazilian touch in what are exciting times for Blues fans.

4 - Tottenham

Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

Based purely on the form of 2019, Spurs just scrape into the top four because, well, they have a world-class forward in their ranks.

Harry Kane aside, there is also a strong case for Heung-min Son being one of the division's most underrated players.

On his day Lucas Moura can produce magic, that we've all seen, but it hasn't clicked as a whole this season. Still top, top drawer forwards, mind you.

3 - Arsenal

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Gunners fans were hoping the addition of £72m winger Nicolas Pepe was going to be the missing piece in Unai Emery's attacking puzzle. However, as of yet, he's looked more Gervinho than Sanchez. But hey, there's plenty of time to come good.

Counteract that with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who Arsenal can claim to have the in-form striker in the division, and one of world football's best at present. His partner in crime, partner in handshakes and basically partner in everything Alexandre Lacazette ain't to shabby neither.

Got the salt, just need the Pepe.

2 - Manchester City

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The almighty debate.

Who has the best attack in the division? Well, as you've probably clocked on, it isn't City.

That's a City side who boast Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva up front.

That's a City side who scored 201 goals in the 76 league matches they played during their back-to-back title wins.

That's a City side who accrued 198 points across two seasons, largely due to having the fiercest attack in England.

Sorry lads, but that ain't good enough.

1 - Liverpool

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Jurgen Klopp's triumvirate who conquered Europe.

The bermuda triangle of forward lines so lethal any defence that aims to stop it gets lost in a pit Twitter-fueled humiliation.

A trio of stars so bright they blind all who get in their path on their way to countless FUT form cards.

Three players so f*****g good that I needn't say anymore; just, congratulations on winning the Premier League title, I suppose.

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!