Ranking Every Premier League Team by Players Who Have Won a League Title

The Premier League is full of players who have at least one top flight league title during their career, whether that be in the Premier League itself, or in Spain, France, Portugal, Ukraine, Argentina or even Senegal. Winning is still winning, wherever it happens.

As many as 142 players plying their trade at Premier League sides in 2019/20 have tasted such success at least once in their career to date – many of those actually have won more than one national title, and at different clubs or in different countries.

Here’s a look at all 20 Premier League clubs ranked by the number of league title winners in their current squad…

Note: Title win determined by minimum 5 appearances. Where clubs have the same number of title-winning players, they are split on the total number of titles won.

20. Bournemouth (1 title winner)

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Not a single club in the Premier League has a squad that is completely devoid of players with title winning experience. But Bournemouth come close as back-up goalkeeper Artur Boruc is the only player at the Vitality Stadium who knows what it is like to win a top flight league.

The veteran has done it four times overall, both in his native Poland and in Scotland.

Artur Boruc (x4, Legia Warsaw, Celtic)

19. Burnley (2 title winners)

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Burnley have two former Premier League title winners in their ranks, although neither has actually played a single minute of Premier League football for the Clarets this season.

Danny Drinkwater was famously part of Leicester’s 2015/16 triumph, but his career has gone massively downhill since leaving the Foxes a year later.

Danny Drinkwater (x1, Leicester), Joe Hart (x2, Man City)

18. Sheffield United (2 title winners)

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Back in the Premier League after a 12-year absence and with League One winners still in their squad, Sheffield United are thin on the ground when it comes to top flight champions.

Enda Stevens and John Fleck have picked up honours in Ireland and Scotland respectively.

Enda Stevens (x2, Shamrock Rovers), John Fleck (x3, Rangers)

17. Southampton (2 title winners)

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg spent two-and-a-half seasons in the Bayern Munich first-team, playing more than five games in two of those Bundesliga winning campaigns.

Scottish midfielder Stuart Armstrong won league titles with Celtic in every season he spent with the dominant Glasgow club, four in total.

Stuart Armstrong (x4, Celtic), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (x2, Bayern Munich)

16. Wolverhampton Wanderers (3 title winners)

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Wolves have a lot of young players in their squad, while some of the older players like Rui Patricio are yet to win a domestic league title. It might also be surprising that Ruben Neves, even though he is still just 22 years of age, was never part of a title winning side at Porto.

Others, like Adama Traore at Barcelona and Jesus Vallejo at Real Madrid, have been on the fringes of title winning teams, but were not directly part of it themselves.

Raul Jimenez (x3, Club America, Benfica), Joao Moutinho (x4, Porto, Monaco), Leander Dendoncker (x1, Anderlecht)

15. Norwich City (4 title winners)

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner made a sizeable contribution when Borussia Dortmund won the Bundesliga title under Jurgen Klopp in 2011/12, while he was a substitute, albeit unused, for the Champions League final a year later.

Premier League Player of the Month for August, Teemu Pukki has previously won league titles in Finland and Scotland with HJK and Celtic respectively.

Patrick Roberts (x3, Celtic), Moritz Leitner (x1, Borussia Dortmund), Teemu Pukki (x3, HJK Helsinki, Celtic), Alexander Tettey (x2, Rosenborg)

14. Aston Villa (5 title winners)

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

There is a strong contingent of former Club Brugge players at Aston Villa, with Wesley, Marvelous Nakamba and Bjorn Engels all winning the Belgian title.

Wesley has also won the league in Slovakia, while Trezeguet has won the Egyptian Premier League title in the past, and back-up goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was a champion in Norway.

Wesley (x3, Trencin, Club Brugge), Marvelous Nakamba (x1, Club Brugge), Trezeguet (x1, Al Ahly), Bjorn Engels (x1, Club Brugge), Orjan Nyland (x1, Molde)

13. Arsenal (5 title winners)

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Mesut Ozil probably enjoyed the single best season of his whole career when he won La Liga with Real Madrid back in 2011/12, but Arsenal’s current title experience is otherwise thin.

Kieran Tierney has been a four-time Scottish champion with Celtic, even at the age of just 22, while David Luiz has won titles in three different countries – Portugal, France and England.

Kieran Tierney (x4, Celtic), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (x1, AC Milan), Mesut Ozil (x1, Real Madrid), David Luiz (x4, Benfica, PSG, Chelsea), Granit Xhaka (x2, Basel)

12. Crystal Palace (6 title winners)

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Crystal Palace have a mix of title winners from across Europe, but half of their six players with a league medal have won them in Belgium – Luka Milivojevic and Cheikhou Kouyate were even briefly teammates at Anderlecht.

Gary Cahill has the most recent title winning experience, finishing top of the pile with Chelsea in 2016/17. Milivojevic also played the first half of that season for Greek champions Olympiacos.

Luka Milivojevic (x4, Anderlecht, Olympiacos), Cheikhou Kouyate (x4, Anderlecht), Mamadou Sakho (x1, PSG), Christian Benteke (x1, Standard Liege), Gary Cahill (x2, Chelsea), Jairo Riedewald (x1, Ajax)

11. Newcastle United (7 title winners)

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Newcastle may be struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League, but there are seven players in the Magpies squad this season who have won league titles in other countries.

Former club record signing Miguel Almiron has four title wins to his name, with three different clubs in three separate countries in South American and North America.

Martin Dubravka (x2, Zilina), Ki Sung-yueng (x1, Celtic), Fabian Schar (x3, Basel), Jetro Willems (x2, PSV Eindhoven), Federico Fernandez (x1, Estudiantes), Miguel Almiron (x4, Cerro Porteno, Lanus, Atlanta United), Christian Atsu (x1, Porto)

10. Brighton & Hove Albion (8 title winners)

Visionhaus/GettyImages

There are eight previous title winners from eight different clubs and seven different countries in the current Brighton squad, bringing experience from around the world to the Amex Stadium.

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was an A-League champion with Central Coast Mariners and was later a teammate of Jose Izquierdo and Leandro Trossard, although not in title winning seasons.

Mathew Ryan (x1, Central Coast Mariners), Gaetan Bong (x1, Olympiacos), Leandro Trossard (x1, Genk), Jose Izquierdo (x1, Club Brugge), Martin Montoya (x2, Barcelona), Davy Propper (x1, PSV Eindhoven), Tudor Baluta (x1, Viitorul Constanta), Bernardo (x1, Red Bull Salzburg)

9. Watford (8 title winners)

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Not a starter these days, veteran Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has won five league titles in his long career, with Brazilian club Cruzeiro and Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

Jose Holebas won four Greek titles during his days with Olympiacos, while Tom Cleverley and Danny Welbeck were part of the last Manchester United squad to win the Premier League.

Heurelho Gomes (x5, Cruzeiro, PSV Eindhoven), Gerard Deulofeu (x1, Barcelona), Tom Cleverley (x1, Man Utd), Danny Welbeck (x1, Man Utd), Nathaniel Chalobah (x1, Chelsea), Jose Holebas (x4, Olympiacos), Christian Kabasele (x1, Ludogorets Razgrad), Roberto Pereyra (x2, Juventus)

8. West Ham United (8 title winners)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Andriy Yarmolenko has returned to full fitness this season and is showing West Ham fans what made him such a valuable player in Dynamo Kyiv sides that won three Ukrainian titles – he is one of three current Hammers players to have won league medals on three occasions.

Veteran full-back Pablo Zabaleta has Premier League title experience with Manchester City.

Lukasz Fabianski (x1, Legia Warsaw), Fabian Balbuena (x3, Cerro Porteno, Libertad, Corinthians), Pablo Zabaleta (x2, Man City), Andriy Yarmolenko (x3, Dynamo Kyiv), Manuel Lanzini (x2, Fluminense, River Plate), Roberto (x3, Olympiacos), Angelo Ogbonna (x2, Juventus), Arthur Masuaku (x2, Olympiacos)

7. Tottenham Hotspur (8 title winners)

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Lucas Moura won four titles in his first four seasons with Paris Saint-Germain and had played part of a fifth Ligue 1 title winning campaign prior to joining Spurs in January 2018. Toby Alderweireld won almost as many in his spells at Ajax and Atletico Madrid.

Aside from Lucas, Serge Aurier and Giovani Lo Celso are the other Spurs players to have previously won at least one league title with PSG.

Toby Alderweireld (x4, Ajax, Atletico Madrid), Jan Vertonghen (x2, Ajax), Davinson Sanchez (x1, Atletico Nacional), Victor Wanyama (x2, Celtic), Giovani Lo Celso (x1, PSG), Christian Eriksen (x3, Ajax), Serge Aurier (x2, PSG), Lucas Moura (x5, PSG)

6. Liverpool (9 title winners)

TF-Images/GettyImages

While Liverpool have nine former title winners in their squad, winning the Premier League would be a new experience for everyone except James Milner, who was a champion twice during his time as a Manchester City player.

Rather remarkably, Xherdan Shaqiri can lay claim to six title wins after three seasons with Basel and two-and-a-half with Bayern Munich, all in the first six years of his senior career.

Fabinho (x1, Monaco), Virgil van Dijk (x2, Celtic), Georginio Wijnaldum (x1, PSV Eindhoven), Dejan Lovren (x1, Dinamo Zagreb), James Milner (x2, Man City), Naby Keita (x2, Red Bull Salzburg), Sadio Mane (x1, Red Bull Salzburg), Mohamed Salah (x2, Basel), Xherdan Shaqiri (x6, Basel, Bayern Munich)

5. Manchester United (10 title winners)

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

David de Gea, Phil Jones and Ashley Young are the last remaining survivors from the Manchester United side that claimed Premier League glory in 2012/13, although seven other members of the current squad have some form of title experience from elsewhere.

Nemanja Matic won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, Victor Lindelof has two Primeira Liga medals from his Benfica days, while Paul Pogba was a four-time Serie A champion.

David de Gea (x1, Man Utd), Victor Lindelof (x2, Benfica), Phil Jones (x1, Man Utd), Paul Pogba (x4, Juventus), Marcos Rojo (x1, Estudiantes), Fred (x3, Shakhtar Donetsk), Ashley Young (x1, Man Utd), Diogo Dalot (x1, Porto), Sergio Romero (x1, AZ Alkmaar), Nemanja Matic (x3, Benfica, Chelsea)

4. Everton (10 title winners)

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Everton’s assembly of a squad full of considerable title winning squad has done little to help the Toffees avoid sliding down the Premier League table – even if most of those who have league medals actually have more than one.

Fabian Delph in particular has won the Premier League twice before, while Lucas Digne and Bernard each have three title success to their name.

Fabian Delph (x2, Man City), Lucas Digne (x3, PSG, Barcelona), Yerry Mina (x2, Palmeiras, Barcelona), Cenk Tosun (x2, Besiktas), Djibril Sidibe (x1, Monaco), Bernard (x3, Shakhtar Donetsk), Andre Gomes (x2, Benfica, Barcelona), Maarten Stekelenburg (x2, Ajax), Moise Kean (x1, Juventus), Oumar Niasse (x1, Oukam)

3. Leicester City (12 title winners)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Leicester’s fairytale Premier League title win in 2015/16 has obviously boosted the number of league winners in their squad, with many survivors of that team from just three years ago.

But the Foxes have also boosted their ranks since with other players who have tasted domestic glory elsewhere. That includes Youri Tielemans, Jonny Evans and even Filip Benkovic.

Kasper Schmeichel (x1, Leicester), Wes Morgan (x1, Leicester), Jonny Evans (x3, Man Utd), Demarai Gray (x1, Leicester), Youri Tielemans (x2, Anderlecht), Jamie Vardy (x1, Leicester), Marc Albrighton (x1, Leicester), Filip Benkovic (x3, Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic), Daniel Amartey (x2, Copenhagen, Leicester), Ricardo Pereira (x1, Porto), Dennis Praet (x3, Anderlecht), Christian Fuchs (x1, Leicester)

2. Chelsea (12 title winners)

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Chelsea’s current squad can boast 28 league winner’s medals between them, collected by 12 different players, while most of them have at least one from winning the Premier League with the Stamford Bridge club in recent years.

Willian and Pedro have both won the Premier League with Chelsea, but each has six league wins in total, owing to glittering spells at Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona respectively.

Marcos Alonso (x1, Chelsea), N’Golo Kante (x2, Leicester, Chelsea), Willian (x6, Shakhtar Donetsk, Chelsea), Pedro (x6, Barcelona, Chelsea), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (x1, Chelsea), Willy Caballero (x1, Boca Juniors), Kurt Zouma (x2, Chelsea), Mateo Kovacic (x4, Dinamo Zagreb, Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (x1, Montpellier), Michy Batshuayi (x1, Chelsea), Cesar Azpilicueta (x2, Chelsea), Marco van Ginkel (x2, PSV Eindhoven)

1. Manchester City (20 title winners)

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Manchester City have won the Premier League in each of the last two seasons, so it is not surprising that virtually all of their current squad have at least one national title to their name.

While some got their first taste of glory with City in 2017/18, plenty had existing title winning experience before they arrived in Manchester. That includes Fernandinho, whose nine total title wins – six with Shakhtar Donetsk – make him the most decorated in the Premier League.

Claudio Bravo (x2, Barcelona), Kyle Walker (x2, Man City), John Stones (x2, Man City), Raheem Sterling (x2, Man City), Ilkay Gundogan (x3, Borussia Dortmund, Man City), Gabriel Jesus (x3, Palmeiras, Man City), Sergio Aguero (x4, Man City), Oleksandr Zinchenko (x2, Man City), Aymeric Laporte (x2, Man City), Kevin De Bruyne (x3, Genk, Man City), Leroy Sane (x2, Man City), Bernardo Silva (x3, Monaco, Man City), David Silva (x4, Man City), Benjamin Mendy (x3, Monaco, Man City), Fernandinho (x9, Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City), Riyad Mahrez (x2, Leicester, Man City), Joao Cancelo (x1, Juventus), Nicolas Otamendi (x6, Velez Sarsfield, Porto, Man City), Ederson (x2, Man City), Phil Foden (x2, Man City)

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!