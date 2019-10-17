Sunderland AFC Confirm Phil Parkinson as New Manager Following Sacking of Jack Ross

Sunderland AFC have confirmed former Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has been appointed the club's new manager on an 18-month deal, with Steve Parkin joining as his assistant.

Jack Ross was sacked on 8th October despite guiding the club to the finals of the EFL Trophy and League One play-offs last season, losing to Portsmouth and Charlton respectively.

ANNOUNCEMENT



We're delighted to confirm Phil Parkinson as our new manager!



Full story 👇https://t.co/AV8idZw6Tr — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 17, 2019

The club have acted quickly, however, to appoint their new boss after an announcement on the Black Cats' official website confirmed Parkinson as the new man in the dugout. During a 16-year managerial career, Parkinson has achieved promotion on three occasions with his most recent job being in charge of Bolton - who he resigned as manager of in August, with Wanderers bottom of League One after being deducted 12 points.

Upon taking the job at the Stadium of Light, Parkinson said: “It is both a privilege and immense responsibility to be appointed manager of this great club. I’ve been in football a long time now, and Sunderland’s immense history, the passion of its fanbase and its wonderful facilities are legendary within the game.

“It’s now up to me to build on the work of my predecessor and deliver the success the fans are so desperate for. This is a good squad of players, and I relish the challenge of working with them to achieve our goal of promotion from League One.”

His excitement was echoed by the club's chairman Stewart Donald, who added: “Phil has a proven track record when it comes to achieving promotion and I’m delighted to welcome him to Sunderland.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

“During a rigorous recruitment process, it gradually became clear that he was the prime candidate to take the club forward. His CV put him on our short list. His references from within the game set him apart.

“I hope that Sunderland fans will all join me in welcoming him to our historic club, as we look forward to an exciting few months.”