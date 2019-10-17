USA Midfielder Carli Lloyd Keen to Become NFL Kicker

World Cup winner Carli Lloyd has expressed her desire to kick in the NFL after experiencing the world of American football with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Born around 20 minutes from Philadelphia, the Eagles are Lloyd's local team, and the attacker, who has 286 caps for her country and has won the World Cup twice, kicked with the 2018 Super Bowl champions back in August, and has since said that she'd be willing to put on the pads and play with an oval ball instead of a round one.

Lloyd was nailing 55 yard kicks like they were nothing, and now the 37-year-old is keen to play in the NFL.

"I want to try it," she told the Laughter Permitted podcast.

"I want to put a helmet on, I want to put pads on, I want to kick with two steps. And then see from there."

The two time World Champion paid homage to the Eagles, after celebrating by 'flapping her wings' in Philadelphia after the USA defeated Portugal 4-0 back in August.

Philadelphia doesn't have a football team in either the MLS or the NWSL, so the Eagles are Philadelphia's only football representative, with the Flyers, the 76ers and the Phillies representing the city in ice hockey, basketball and baseball respectively.

The 2019 World Cup gave women's football a huge platform for growth, with players like Lloyd now household names. Lloyd expressing a desire to play American football gives even more publicity to the women's game, and it doesn't look like slowing down.

Lloyd isn't the only footballer to express an interest in playing NFL, with Harry Kane wanting to give it a go as a kicker in 'ten to 12 years' once his Tottenham career comes to an end. Hopefully, Kane would've scored 121 international goals and won two World Cups like Lloyd by then. Fingers crossed, eh Harry?