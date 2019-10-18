2,000 Ajax Fans Set to Watch Leyton Orient After Being Banned From Chelsea Clash

By 90Min
October 18, 2019

After being banned from watching their side take on Chelsea in the Champions League, over 2,000 Ajax fans are set to go watch Leyton Orient play on the same night instead.

Ajax are set to travel to Stamford Bridge on 5th November, but fans of the Dutch side have been banned from attending after supporters caused trouble during a meeting with Valencia earlier in the season.

ANP Sport/GettyImages

One Ajax fan by the name of vanpogototpopo took to Twitter to suggest the idea of visiting Leyton Orient instead, given all the fans had already paid for flights and hotels before being hit with the ban.

They wrote: "Dear Leyton Orient. Are you willing to host 2,000 Ajax fans? We are systematically and unlawfully screwed by UEFA and the Metropolitan Police. Lots of us booked transport and hotels already and will travel. You might risk a great atmosphere and memories forever. Kind regards."

The game in question will be an EFL Trophy clash against Brighton and Hove Albion Under-23s, and it could easily go down as one of the greatest games in the history of the competition if all these Ajax fans do indeed attend.

The supporters were initially hit with a suspended sentence after crown unrest in a group stage clash with Benfica during the 2018/19 Champions League, but they were found to have offended once more against Valencia.

In an attempt to reduce the potential for trouble, Chelsea had planned to reduce the number of away tickets available from 3,000 to just 833, but UEFA have now ruled that none will be permitted to attend the game.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Chelsea fans will certainly be hoping that the absence of away fans will give them an advantage in this crucial tie. The Blues currently sit third in Group H, three points behind leaders Ajax, so the upcoming meeting between the two sides could be decisive.

