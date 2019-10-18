The 6 Youngsters Next in Line for Frank Lampard's Youth Revolution at Chelsea

Frank Lampard's crusade against Alan Hansen is in full flow at Chelsea, and it's showing no signs of stopping.

But, with Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi already let loose, which other youngsters could profit from the tactician's hell-bent desire to harass Hansen?

These six, probably:



Marc Guehi

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

Marc Guehi was one of those lucky few who earned their first-team debut in the EFL Cup rout of Grimsby Town, and his showing in that shellacking was enough for Aidy Boothroyd and co. to call him up to England's Under-21s for the first time.

And he's learned from the best, telling the Daily Mail recently of his relationship with John Terry:



"I have spoken with him and he trained with us a few times. He told us to always be focused on what you do, communicating at all times and making sure you’re concentrated.

"But also that you’re having fun, enjoy what you do. He was underrated when it came to playing out with both feet."

The same could be said of Guehi.



Juan Castillo

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Now, I'll be honest, this is out of hope more than anything, seeing as there are a number of caveats included, but Juan Castillo is a player.

Just before Lampard's instalment, the Dutchman seemed destined to leave for Juventus, but the legend's arrival precipitated a reversal and the signing of a three-year deal. Since then, though, he has rejoined Ajax on loan, with the Eredivisie outfit admittedly containing an option to sign him at the end of it.



The hope, then, is that Ajax ignore the talent and Lampard laps it up. Tough ask because, as I said, he's a player, but hopefully he'll save his best play for west London.



Tino Anjorin

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

At 17 years old, Tino Anjorin is already an imposing player, and he'll only get bigger and better with time.

Crashing onto the scene with a goal in his Under-23s debut at just 16, Anjorin is a goalscoring midfielder too, in the vain of a certain gaffer. It's a competitive area, but Anjorin has all the gifts to get him in the mix.



Conor Gallagher

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

A member of the star-studded squad - alongside Guehi, Hudson-Odoi, Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho - that won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup all those years ago (two), Connor Gallagher is a talent.

Renowned for his fearsome leadership skills, he is certainly effervescent enough to play as an attacking midfielder, though his future probably lies at the base. He's an anchor, with all the modern sensibilities required for the position.



At the minute, you can catch him at Charlton. But make sure you're quick, he might not be there for long.



Jamie Cumming



Alex Burstow/GettyImages

Jamie Cumming is in a unique position at Chelsea: the 20-year-old is just TWO injuries - as you can see from the above snap - away from becoming the number one in his position.

I cannot boast to being his biggest expert, but he sure looks focussed in that glove-tying, doesn't he, and if he can bring that concentration to matchday, there's no reason he can't win the hearts of the Stamford Bridge faithful.



Billy Gilmour

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

Okay, we've saved the best until last. Billy Gilmour. Billy the Kid. Gilly Bilmour. The Scottish Cesc Fabregas.

Described as the hottest prospect his country have produced in a generation, Gilmour is the real deal. He's got Premier League minutes and everything. Clearly, Lampard sees something in the Scot, and despite his slight frame, he still looks ready for first-team action.

A bit more Pizza in his diet, and fire in his belly, and he may just fulfil that Fabregas prophecy.