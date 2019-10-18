Adrian Reveals Ankle Is Still 'Not 100%' After Getting Injured by Fan At UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has revealed that he has been playing through injury after being injured by a fan in the aftermath of the Reds' UEFA Super Cup victory.

32-year-old Adrian was the hero as Liverpool won on penalties against Chelsea in Istanbul, saving the decisive penalty from Tammy Abraham.

However, in the ensuing celebrations, a pitch-invading Liverpool supporter slipped and inadvertently took out Adrian, injuring his ankle.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Adrian discussed the freak incident in an interview with the Telegraph, explaining how there was no way he would let the injury stop him from taking his chance in the Reds' starting XI in the absence of the already sidelined Alisson Becker.

“[It was] The right one. The same foot that I had saved the penalty with," he said. "I felt it turn and then it just blew up. It was massive.

“I was very worried. There were painkillers, anti-inflammatories and strapping. I need to give everything to defend Liverpool. I couldn’t imagine the possibility of missing a game when I had been given this opportunity to play. But, even now, the ankle is not 100% because I have not stopped.”

Adrian also discussed the more positive side of winning the first piece of silverware of his career, revealing how he took the trophy to 'sleep with her' after the celebrations.

“We were having dinner and we were close to finishing and the trophy was there in the middle," he said. "I was looking at it thinking ‘it’s so nice’ and James [Milner] just turned to me and said ‘go on, take it with you’. I said ‘no, the security will stop me’ and he said ‘no, take it. Nobody was better than you today so go and sleep with her’. It was a great feeling.”

With Alisson injured on the opening day of the season against Norwich, Adrian - signed as a backup after Simon Mignolet left for Club Brugge - has played in all eight Premier League games so far for Liverpool, keeping two clean sheets.