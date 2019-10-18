Brendan Rodgers Gives Update On James Maddison's Fitness Ahead of Burnley Game

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has provided an update on the fitness of midfielder James Maddison ahead of his side's fixture against Burnley on Saturday.

Maddison, who has two goals and two assists in seven games this season, has been a key player for the Foxes, who currently sit in fourth place after eight matches in the Premier League.

However, he missed England's Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria over the international break due to illness, and was said to be carrying an injury ahead of Leicester's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking in his prematch press conference, as reported by Leicester Mercury, Rodgers said: “He’s fine. He had a knock leading into the Liverpool game, then he was ill while he was away. He’s trained a few days this week and was fine.”





Maddison was involved in controversy over the international break, after being pictured at a casino on the same night as England's 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic despite having pulled out with illness.

His actions have led many to question his attitude, but former Liverpool boss Rodgers was quick to defender his player.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

“The kid went away with the international team and took ill while he was away," Rodgers said. "He wanted to stay and hopefully be ready for the second game. But the England medical staff – which I can understand, as he had flu and they didn’t want that to spread to his teammates – decided it’s best for him to leave the camp. So he leaves, gets some tablets with our guys at the club, then he feels better.

“He watched the game at home on his own on the Friday and then goes out at half-time – probably he’ll make better decisions in his life but he went to a casino on his own to sit and watch the second half by a poker table.

Robin Jones/GettyImages

"The suggestions are he left England purposelessly and then goes to a casino but that’s totally not the case at all. But his eyes have been opened now to the wider world in terms of what he did. He knows in hindsight he’s made a mistake.”

Maddison will be looking to put a difficult week behind him when Leicester take on Burnley this Saturday at the King Power Stadium.