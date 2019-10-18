Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester City make the journey down to south London this weekend, as they take on Crystal Palace looking to reignite their Premier League title challenge.

Coming off the surprise 2-0 loss to Wolves from before the international break, Pep Guardiola and his side are now eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool, and will be looking for a reaction in order to get things back on track.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will look to continue their superb recent form. The Eagles currently sit sixth in the Premier League after beating West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium, and confidence will be high coming into the game.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 19th October What Time is Kick-Off? 17:30 (BST) Where is it Played? Selhurst Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News

Mamadou Sakho remains out for Crystal Palace with a muscle strain, but captain Luka Milivojevic will return after serving a one-game suspension for picking up five yellow cards.

Paul Harding/GettyImages

City will be boosted by the news that both Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones were training this week. Of course De Bruyne is a huge player for City, but Stones' potential return will boost Guardiola's depth at centre-back.

There are no other fresh injury concerns to report for the Sky Blues, which is good considering the amount of international players they had playing over the two week break. Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte are long-term absentees, while Benjamin Mendy remains doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Potential Lineups

Crystal Palace Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Kelly, Van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, Bernardo Silva

Head to Head Record

Not many teams have a great record against City in recent years, but recent results between the two are promising for Palace. Historically, City have won 32 out of the 61 games played between the two sides, but in recent memory it has been a much tighter affair.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Last season, Palace famously handed City their first and only home defeat of the domestic campaign as Andros Townsend's thunderbolt inspired the Eagles to a 3-2 win - and earned him the Premier League Goal of the Season award in the process.

Couple this with the 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park the season before, which saw City's consecutive victories streak broken, and you can see just why Guardiola sees them as somewhat of a bogey side.

Recent Form

Crystal Palace have lost only one of their last six, winning four, and this run of form has seen them shoot up the table into sixth.

During those six games they have recorded impressive victories away at Manchester United and West Ham, also getting the better of Premier League new boys Norwich and Aston Villa at home.

Conversely, Man City have lost two of their last four games with shock defeats coming at the hands of Norwich and Wolves. Whilst this form isn't horrific, this is Man City we're talking about - a team that was undefeated until December last season.

They have produced some spectacular results in this time, most evidently the 8-0 dismantling of a woeful Watford side, but to say they've been inconsistent to say the least.

Here are both side's results from their last five games.

Crystal Palace Manchester City Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa (31/8) Man City 8-0 Watford (21/9) Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace (14/9) Preston 0-3 Man City (24/9) Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves (22/9) Everton 1-3 Man City (28/9) Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich (28/9) Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb (1/10) West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace (5/10) Man City 0-2 Wolves (6/10)

Prediction

There is no doubt that the footballing world, as well as City's fans, will be expecting a big reaction after defeat to Wolves.

In order to close that gap to Liverpool they will need the three points, but Crystal Palace will prove tough opponents given their good run of form.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Wilfried Zaha will need to be at his absolute best to give the visitors the run around, though, and Palace have often proven to be better away from home. City will look to nullify his threat and make a statement to the rest of the league, so they could win well - and they could win comfortably.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-4 Manchester City