David Luiz Insists Arsenal Can Still Fight for Premier League Title This Season (Yes, Really)

Arsenal defender David Luiz has insisted that the Gunners can still challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Unai Emery's side have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign, but they do find themselves third in the Premier League. However, they are already nine points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Luiz was seemingly not concerned by Arsenal's poor performances or the gap between them and Liverpool, and he was adamant that the Gunners can still make it to the top of the table.

He said: "For me, if you start something, and we've just started the Premier League and all of the competitions, if you don't think you can win the competition then you won't start anything in your life.





"I want to win titles with Arsenal. I want to improve and adapt myself for the style of Arsenal, as a club and how the manager wants us to play. I think we can do that together.

"My vision, my ambition and my will is always to fight for the title and between the club, the players and the coach, we have the possibility to fight for the title. I think this club deserves to shine again."

One of the main criticisms of Arsenal this season has been their questionable defensive performances. They have conceded 11 goals in eight matches, a number of which Luiz himself has been responsible for, but the Brazilian insisted that the club is on the right track.

"We talk about this with every single club, Arsenal is no different. I think Unai is working very well with the plan to defend and then the plan to attack. I always say, defending starts with the strikers and through the whole team, and you can see with modern football that the goalkeeper is now like a No 6," Luiz said.

"We are going to try and improve, we are already doing well and the last few games have showed that we are stronger in a defensive way. I want this club to improve in every part of the game.

"I think we've started really well and we just lost one game in the Premier League. I think the team is improving and now we are in third in the table but we want to finish this season fighting for the title."

