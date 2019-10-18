EA Sports Support 'No Room for Racism' Campaign With New FIFA 20 Kit & Badge

EA Sports have revealed their support for the Premier League's No Room for Racism campaign by unveiling an all-new kit, badge and tifo for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Alongside the Premier League, the FA, EFL, PFA, Kick It Out and the police will all combine to try tackle discrimination at games across the country.

The No Room for Racism campaign will be visible at matches in the coming weeks, and EA Sports have also shown their support by releasing some brand new club items for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Premier League stars Virgil van Dijk, Jesse Lingard, Tammy Abraham and James Maddison will all work as part of the campaign, with all four players eager to join the fight against racism in football.

Van Dijk said: “Football is for everyone. When that’s challenged, we must forget team colours and stand together to show there’s no room for racism in football or society. EA SPORTS FIFA supporting the Premier League’s No Room For Racism campaign, is a great symbol of that.”

Lingard added: “I’m proud to support the Premier League’s No Room For Racism campaign alongside EA SPORTS FIFA. Racism is not and never will be acceptable in sport or society, everyone has the right to feel safe and included.”

Those feelings were echoed by Abraham, who said: “No Room For Racism is about zero tolerance and education. EA SPORTS FIFA is in a unique position to reach millions of fans and influence the outlook of future generations so I’m very proud to support this initiative with the Premier League.”

Finally, Maddison said: “It’s brilliant to see EA SPORTS FIFA, as a massive part of football culture, using its influence to support No Room For Racism. It’s important that we all unite as players, and the wider football community, to show we won’t ignore racism until it stops.”

