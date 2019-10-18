Joel Matip Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

Joel Matip has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, having emerged as a key player under Jurgen Klopp in the last year.

Matip, who has displaced Joe Gomez as the Reds' regular starting centre back alongside Virgil van Dijk, helped Liverpool win the Champions League during the 2018/19 season and has featured in six of their eight Premier League games so far this term.

He told Liverpool's website after signing the contract: “It’s a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. It’s really just a great feeling.

“From outside, you know Liverpool is such a big club – but when you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is. In all the countries, the supporters are everywhere. It’s a massive and big club that I think every player would want to play for.

“We have a young and talented team and I think every one of us is hungry. Now we’ve seen how it is to win something and we want to have that feeling again.

“There are a lot of things still to achieve. You never know how it will end, you just have to work hard and do the best you can do. Then we will see.

“It is an honour to be a part of the club. It makes me happy that people think I’ve done a good job and they want to keep me.”