Jürgen Klopp Offers Injury Update Ahead of Man Utd Clash & Responds to Sky Sports' Combined XI

Jürgen Klopp has revealed that he will make late decisions on the fitness of Alisson, Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Manchester United on Sunday.

The trio have all been dealing with various injuries in recent weeks. Alisson has not been seen since the opening day after suffering a hamstring injury, whilst both Matip and Salah have been struggling with fitness in recent games.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp confessed that he actually does not know whether any of the group will be ready for Sunday's game, insisting that he will make a decision in the coming days.

When asked for a fitness update on his squad, Klopp responded: "Better – how good, we have to see, that’s the truth. There are two more sessions to come from this afternoon and we have to see. Then we’ll make decisions, that’s how it is. Nothing is fixed.

“The players on international duty all came back healthy, which is very, very important. So we now had three or four days with the full squad to prepare it, which is a little bit comfortable at least.”

Even without Alisson, Matip and Salah, Liverpool come into this game as the heavy favourites. They currently sit top of the Premier League, whilst United find themselves labouring in 12th after a torrid start to the campaign.





As part of the buildup to the game, Sky Sports released a combined XI of the two sides which was actually made up entirely of Liverpool players. Despite being complementary to the Reds, Klopp was clearly unimpressed with the lineup.





"When Sky made a combined lineup of 11 Liverpool payers, it’s a joke and building a banana skin," Klopp said.

Danny Mills has selected his combined XI ahead of Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford as the Premier League returns this weekend, live on Sky Sports.



A total of 0⃣ Manchester United players made the cut, with Mills saying some would struggle to make the bench! 😳 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 14, 2019

“I’m 100 per cent aware of the strength of Manchester United, I expect their best possible line-up. Four days ago, I think Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] said ‘no chance’ for [David] De Gea or [Paul] Pogba, today it’s a ‘maybe’, tomorrow it’s ‘100 per cent’. [Anthony] Martial will be back, all that stuff.

“That’s how these games are played, no problem with that. But I’m old enough and we are experienced enough to judge all the things in the right way.

“We have to be very, very lively, we have to be emotional as much as allowed, we have to be fluent, we have to be very clear in a lot of moments, and we have to respect their strength – and that’s what we do. This is a really good football team in a situation they don’t like, so they want to change it. We have to make sure if they want to change it, they have to start that a week later.”

