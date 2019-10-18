Leeds Unveil Ambitious Plans for 50,000-Seat Redevelopment of Elland Road

Leeds United have unveiled plans to increase Elland Road's capacity to 50,000 as part of their centenary year celebrations.

The club's famous stadium currently caps out at 37,890 supporters, making the mooted redevelopment an increase of 12,110 seats.



💙 What a night! Thanks to all our legends and guests who joined us in celebrating our 100th birthday at Elland Road tonight! pic.twitter.com/LuTV1Asjrx — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 17, 2019

As reported by Leeds Live, the Whites' managing director Angus Kinnear revealed the plans during a civic reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds that was designed to commemorate the club's 100-year anniversary.

Speaking at the event, Kinnear explained: “In our centenary year we’re very proud to announce a partnership with the council on two initiatives.

“They fall under the title of Vision Elland Road. You notice that is a far cry from the Beeston we see today.

“Part of it is around the stadium and taking our stadium up to 50,000 and turning it into a true ground which can compete with other stadiums in the Premier League and in Europe.”

A glimpse at how Elland Road would look at 50,000-capacity. Much taller West Stand.



📸 @kristianj23 #lufc pic.twitter.com/PUmEt07bEz — Beren Cross (@BerenCross) October 17, 2019

Leeds were, of course, so close to a return to the top division last season, eventually losing in the playoff semi-finals to Derby County, but they are once again competing at the top end of the Championship, holding down fifth place - just two points from the top spot.

Speaking at a commemoration of the club's birthplace at Salem Chapel on Friday, chairman Andrea Radrizianna revealed his desire to maintain and improve the club's legacy moving forward.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “I think what we have worked on in the last three years is very important, to build the foundations for this club, on and off the pitch.

“The club legacy is important, to feel the responsibility every day of our hard work, our commitment to deliver to our city, our fans and ourselves. While we do something good for others, we also enjoy it ourselves, we are rewarded.

“We have achieved very important increases in revenue, we have modernised the club in terms of facilities, we have brought an important coach who changed the culture of our team, not only the first team you see every week playing good football, but in terms of the academy, the philosophy of work."

Speaking on both attracting and keeping players at Leeds, he explained: “It is important to make the players feel it is a club that is a destination.

#100yrs celebration @LUFC fantastic seeing teammates and legends and current squad. Glory days are back thank you to @andrearadri #MOT pic.twitter.com/5WnBerx80P — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) October 18, 2019

“When I arrived here the first thing I heard and Liam [Cooper] has confirmed this, was that players were arriving here and leaving soon, building their CV and going to play somewhere else.

“I think with my arrival this has changed already. The club is seen as a destination, a club where we feel the players understand it is a big club, a modern club and we just have one step to go up and then we can build it bigger.”