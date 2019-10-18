Mason Greenwood Signs New Long-Term Contract With Manchester United

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has penned a new four-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2023.

The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the club's most exciting young players and is on the cusp of a breakthrough after becoming United's youngest starter in Premier League history.

United were eager to reward his progress with a new deal, and the club have now taken to their official website to confirm that Greenwood has signed a new four-year contract, with the option to extend by a further year.

On his new deal, Greenwood said: “Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true. I know that, when I play for this club, I represent the whole Academy and I want to repay the faith that my coaches have shown in me with my performances on the pitch.





“I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential.”

Greenwood has been promoted to the senior setup under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has shown plenty of faith in the teenager this season.

The boss was also delighted to see Greenwood commit to the club, adding: “Mason has progressed through our outstanding Academy and we are delighted with the progress he has made. At such a young age, he already has great pace and intelligence and he is such a natural finisher.





“Since he came into the first team, he has really impressed everyone with his drive and attitude. He has all the attributes to become a top player. Mason is learning every day in training and, with his work ethic, there is no doubt that he has an excellent future ahead of him.”

Greenwood has made nine appearances in all competitions this season. He is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League, but he has netted in both the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

