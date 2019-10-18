Mauricio Pochettino Backs Struggling Tottenham Squad Ahead of January Transfer Window

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he doesn't believe the club will make any signings in the January transfer window as he issued an impassioned backing of his current squad.

Speaking to the press ahead of this Saturday's clash with Watford, the Argentine was in full rallying cry mode, following a period of clear disappointment.



As quoted by the Telegraph, when asked about the possibility of any additions in January, as rumours continue to swirl around a number of soon-to-be out of contract stars like Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, he replied: “No, I don’t believe [so]. Really. I believe in the players that we have, I ­believe in the players that are at Tottenham today.

“I respect all the opinions and for sure there are going to be people who say we need to change or we need to do something, in or out. If it is my decision I am going to stick with my players because I know they have the quality.”

Despite accusations of staleness and disharmony within the squad, it was revealed that the players had invited Pochettino and his staff to a team dinner this week.

And speaking on this, the tactician said: “Only two things can happen. Because they want to say goodbye, or because they feel that they love you and they want to show that they are with you. And I think that it is the second. They are not about to say goodbye to me. To say goodbye to me, say goodbye here [at the training ground] – not inviting me to dinner.”

Returning to the winter window, as questions piled up, Pochettino added: “I never was keen on January and I will not change now because it is a tough period or tough few games. A situation can arise in December or January and you need to take some decisions, but we are not going to force anything.

“Now is not a point to talk about January, refreshing the team. Now is about trying to find solutions because we need to win tomorrow and we need to win after tomorrow.

“We cannot think ‘OK, we forget now and in January we are going to fix the problem.’ My opinion is that when you take decisions in the summer, you need to be responsible and then you need to find the way to make that work."

Tottenham famously broke their transfer record with the signing of Tanguy Ndombele over the summer, with Giovanni Lo Celso all brought in, and it's clear the continued bedding in of those players is more important than securing fresh meat.



For good measure, Pochettino confirmed: "I am not talking about January with anyone. I told the players: for me, January is too far away.”