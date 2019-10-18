Predicting Chelsea's Starting XI for Their Premier League Clash With Newcastle

Chelsea return to Premier League action following the second international break of the season keen to pick up where they left off. Frank Lampard's first year in charge has started strongly, especially given their transfer restraints in the summer, and sit in fifth place after eight matches.

The Blues host Steve Bruce's struggling Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, with the home side coming off the back of a 4-1 victory against Southampton.

So how will Chelsea line up after two weeks of internationals?

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) - The Spaniard has kicked on since his £72m arrival from Athletic Club, and has consolidated himself as Chelsea's number one. Only an injury would stop him from starting.

Cesar Azpilicueta (RB) - Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been ever-present for Chelsea this term, and nothing suggests that he will miss out on Saturday. He must command his side's somewhat leaky defence if Chelsea want to continue their rise up the table.

Fikayo Tomori (CB) - Tomori has been a surprise package this season. Impressing on loan at Derby County last year, he has made the huge step-up and has cemented his place in the starting XI.

Kurt Zouma (CB) - With Antonio Rudiger picking up injury after injury, Zouma has had almost no competition at the back, and has his starting place guaranteed for now. The pending return of Andreas Christensen will also put the Frenchman under some pressure to perform.

Marcos Alonso (LB) - While Alonso is not necessarily been part of Frank Lampard's plans, a hamstring injury to Emerson means that the Spaniard has no competition and will get the nod against Newcastle.

Midfielders

Jorginho (DM) - Often a scapegoat last season, Jorginho has upped his game and become vital to Lampard's system, creating from deep and now even roaming forward. He has started every match this season, is adding goals and (finally) assists to his game.

Ross Barkley (CM) - The England international has struggled to anchor down his place in Chelsea's midfield this season, but with Mateo Kovacic suffering from a thigh injury, Barkley looks most likely to start. His impressive form on international duty should start to put him in the good books of Lampard, too.

Mason Mount (CM) - The young starlet has took his chance in the Premier League with both hands. Four goals in eight starts has impressed Lampard, as he has continued to put his faith in the 20-year-old.

Forwards

Willian (RW) - The Brazilian found it difficult to break into the starting XI in the season's infancy, but has since given Lampard a reason to put his faith in the 31-year-old. Four starts on the spin indicates that Willian is in the squad to stay.





Tammy Abraham (ST) - Abraham is yet another youngster who has stepped up to the plate. Leading the Premier League scoring chart joint with Sergio Aguero, the 22-year-old has implemented himself as Lampard's first choice striker, and rightly so.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (LW) - The promising 18-year-old has just returned from an Achilles tendon rupture, and started his first game of the season against Southampton. He bagged a brace for England U21s during the break, which could lead to another start.