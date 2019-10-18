Predicting Real Madrid's Starting XI for La Liga Clash With Mallorca

Zinedine Zidane is flying high with Los Blancos, sitting in first and unbeaten in eight games.

Madrid travel to Mallorca on the back of a 4-2 victory over Granada, and sit two points clear of Barcelona atop of La Liga.

Here is how Real Madrid could line up.

Goalkeepers & Defenders

Thibaut Courtois (GK) - The Belgian has established himself as Real Madrid's number one, but has only kept two clean sheets this season. However, he missed the last game through gastric problems, but looks set to regain his place this weekend.

Dani Carvajal (RB) - The Spaniard has started six games for Los Blancos this term, keeping two clean sheets and picking up three assists.

Raphael Varane (CB) - Starting all-but-one match this season, Varane has been a rock at the back. The world champion has been one of the first names on the team sheet for a number of seasons, and has earned that right through consistent performances.

Sergio Ramos (CB) - The 33-year-old has started every game for Madrid this term, and has formed a good partnership with Varane in recent seasons. It is likely that the Spaniard will start, given his class, consistency and leadership on the pitch.

Marcelo (LB) - The Brazilian has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI this season, after suffering a neck injury in the middle of September.

Midfielders

Casemiro (CM) - Starting every game this season, Casemiro has proved that he is capable of anchoring the Real Madrid midfield. The Brazilian has contributed one goal and one assist so far.

Federico Valverde (CM) - Valverde struggled to find a way into the starting XI earlier in the season, but has proved a reliable option to Zidane when called upon. He has started the last three matches, and looks set for a fourth start in a row this weekend.

Isco (CM) - Isco returned from a bicep injury against Granada, and looks set to start in Mallorca.

Forwards

James Rodriguez (RW) - The Colombian has been somewhat of a surprise star for Real Madrid this season, and looks set to start at the weekend.



Karim Benzema (ST) - Benzema has been in fine form this season, recording six goals in seven appearances. Indispensable to Zidane, Benzema will be the first name of the team sheet, given his current form.





Eden Hazard (LW) - The Belgian had a tough start to the season, but recorded his first goal and assist against Granada last time out. He appears to have found his feet in Spain, and looks to have guaranteed his place as a starter.