Predicting Tottenham's Starting XI for Premier League Clash With Watford

Tottenham are enduring a particularly difficult run of form. The club have won just once in their last six outings in all competitions, as questions begin to be raised about whether Mauricio Pochettino has taken the club as far as he can.

Spurs will hope to stop the rut on Saturday when they welcome Watford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - with all eyes on the Argentine's team selection after the injury break.

Here, 90min predicts the lineup Poch could pick...

Goalkeepers & Defenders

Paulo Gazzaniga (GK) - In the absence of Hugo Lloris, who has been ruled out until the new year after dislocating his elbow, Argentinian Paulo Gazziniga will deputise. Gazziniga has already started in the Premier League this season against Leicester, and he looks set to get the nod ahead of new re-signing Michel Vorm.

Serge Aurier (RB) - The right back should return to the side having served his suspension after being sent off against Southampton. Aurier did not cover himself in glory during the 7-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich, and a selection of Tottenham fans are calling for young Argentinian Juan Foyth be given an opportunity ahead of the former PSG man.

Toby Alderweireld (CB) - A mainstay at the heart of the Tottenham defence, Alderweireld hasn't missed a minute in the Premier League this season. He will be hopeful of helping Spurs to only their second Premier League clean sheet of the season.

Jan Vertonghen (CB) - The Belgian's partnership with Alderweireld was once considered one of the strongest in the league, but has been put under scrutiny of late as Spurs have leaked goals.

Danny Rose (LB) - Rose had started all of Tottenham's league matches until he was completely left out of the squad against Brighton. Like so many at Spurs, Rose has not been at his best this season - will know he has to do better with Ben Davies and potentially a fit-again Ryan Sessegnon knocking on the door.

Midfielders

Harry Winks (DM) - Winks is a calming, composed presence in the Spurs midfield and impressed for England against Bulgaria last week. The 22-year-old has featured in all of Tottenham's Premier League fixtures this season, in some capacity.

Moussa Sissoko (RCM) - Deployed at right back during the defeat to Brighton, Sissoko is much more effective marauding forward from midfield. The Frenchman has started every Premier League match for Tottenham this season.

Tanguy Ndombele (LCM) - Tottenham's big money summer signing has enjoyed mixed fortunes since his arrival in north London. The Frenchman scored a crucial goal on his debut against Aston Villa, but is yet to live up to his hefty price tag.

Forwards

Dele Alli (FW) - After suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season, Dele has not been at his creative best. Left out of Gareth Southgate's most recent England squad and an unused substitute against Brighton, Dele has a lot to prove - and could do from the start here.





Lucas Moura (FW) - The Brazilian was one of the few bright sparks against Brighton, coming off the bench to cause the Seagulls some problems. With Son Heung-min only returning to Tottenham on Thursday after international duty, it is likely he will be rested and Moura given the nod instead.



Harry Kane (FW) - Arguably not been at his best this season, yet still has five goals in eight Premier League appearances - including a fabulous finish against Leicester. Undroppable when fully fit.