Sassuolo vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Antonio Conte's Inter travel to the Mapei Stadium to face Sassuolo on Saturday, with I Nerazzurri looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Juventus before the international break.

After winning their first six, Conte's side suffered their first defeat and will look to put things right when they travel east to Emilia-Romagna.

The home team, who have lost their last two, need a win as they sit above the relegation zone only on goal difference. Since being promoted to Serie A in 2013, I Neroverdi have developed into a solid mid-table side in what is their seventh season in the top flight.

This could potentially be a tricky fixture for Inter, who can't afford any more slip ups if they are to stay in the hunt for a first title since the Jose Mourinho era.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 20 October What Time Is Kick Off? 11:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Mapei Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 2 Referee? Piero Giacomelli

Team News

Sassuolo will be without left-back Rogerio, who is recovering from his knee injury, and former Southampton loanee Filip Djuricic, who has also missed the last four games. Veteran goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo will also miss out with a fractured finger.

For Inter, Alexis Sanchez will be out until the new year, after suffering a tendon injury on international duty with Chile. Danilo D'Ambrosio faces a month out with a fractured finger and midfielder Stefano Sensi is absent with a muscle tear.

Predicted Lineups

Sassuolo Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Peluso; Duncan, Obiang, Locatelli; Berardi, Defrel, Caputo. Inter Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Godin; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Asamoah; Lukaku, Martinez.

Head to Head Record

The teams first met in 2013, after Sassuolo's promotion, with Inter winning 7-0 away from home and Mauro Icardi bagging a hat-trick.

Unbelievably, another 7-0 win for Inter followed two fixtures later, but since then Sassuolo have had the rub of the green, and many Inter fans would consider Sassuolo their bogey team.

I Neroverdi have won seven games out of 12, with Inter winning four. The only draw between the two came at San Siro last season.

Recent Form

Sassuolo have only won twice all season, but those two victories came in their last five games, which will give them confidence.

However, last time out, Atalanta battered them 4-1 at home, and with Inter visiting many could see a similar scoreline.

Inter had won their first six but back-to-back defeats to Barcelona in the Champions League and Juventus in Serie A have halted their run and possibly dented confidence.

Here's how both teams have fared in their last five.

Sassuolo Inter Sassuolo 1-4 Atalanta (28/9) Inter 1-2 Juventus (6/10) Parma 1-0 Sassuolo (25/9) Barcelona 2-1 Inter (2/10) Sassuolo 3-0 SPAL (22/9) Sampdoria 1-3 Inter (28/9) AS Roma 4-2 Sassuolo (15/9) Inter 1-0 Lazio (25/9) Sassuolo 4-1 Sampdoria (1/9) Milan 0-2 Inter (21/9)

Prediction

Sassuolo's two wins so far this season have come at home, so confidence may be on the up ahead of this tricky fixture.

Inter need to bounce back after consecutive defeats, but injuries will prevent Conte putting out his favoured XI. However, Inter will still be too strong for Sassuolo, and will return to winning ways.



