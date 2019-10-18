Tottenham to Feature in New Amazon All or Nothing Documentary About 2019/20 Campaign

Tottenham Hotspur are set to be the subject of a new Amazon Original docuseries All or Nothing, which will cover their experiences during the 2019/20 campaign.

Manchester City starred in their own series in the 2017/18 title winning campaign, and there have been plenty of teams to follow suit in the last few seasons.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Next up will be Spurs, who confirmed on their official website that they will feature in a series about the current season. Viewers will be able to see an insight into life as part of both the men's and women's sides at the club.

They wrote: "The multi-part series will offer viewers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access throughout our season as well as a unique insight into the day-to-day workings of the football club at our world-class training facilities at Hotspur Way and Lilywhite House offices. They will also cover the club’s broader story at our state-of-the-art new stadium."





There will also be a look into what are described as the "unique aspects" of the club, which includes their voluntary work to try and give back to the local community.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Their experiences at the new stadium will also be a big part of the series. It will focus on the football games at the ground, but there will also be a look into the NFL and rugby fixtures which will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





The head of business development at the club, Aidan Mullally, said: "This is an exciting time to be a part of our football club and Amazon will be joining us on this journey during the current season.

"From showcasing the emotions we experience in the lead up to and at every game, to the efforts we are making to drive real change in our home of Tottenham, to our key partnership with the NFL, we are excited to share our unique story.”

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

The series will launch in the second half of 2020 following the conclusion of the current campaign, and will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries.

