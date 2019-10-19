(American) Twitter Goes into Meltdown as Christian Pulisic Is Benched for Chelsea AGAIN

When you look at Chelsea's most recent expenditures, it's probably for the best that the Blues were slapped with a transfer ban over the summer.

Frank Lampard has been forced into utilising the west London club's vast and talented academy, and supporters have been left pleasantly surprised by recent performances and results.

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League, and after an inexplicable opening-day defeat to Manchester United, Lampard's kids are starting to show some great promise.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

That is, except for the Blues' final purchase, Christian Pulisic. When the American winger arrived in the Premier League for almost £60m, expectations were high.

Safe to say, we're still waiting to see what the boy can do.

Pulisic is in such a wretched run of form that he even burst into tears on the USMNT bench following his substitution in midweek, and once again he finds himself out of Lampard's starting XI.

Whilst most rational football fans can see the logic behind the Chelsea boss' thinking, others (mainly Americans) simply can't fathom why an out-of-form and beleaguered player can't get a game for his club side.

American twitter went into meltdown.

Barkley's international performance earns him place in club's starting xi but pulisic's performance don't ?!!!! What dafaq logic behind this selection ?!!



It's my personal opinion... #CFC #CHENEW #Chelsea #pulisic — Sambhaji (@Sambhaji_12) October 19, 2019

Pulisic isn't starting for Chelsea today.



It doesn't matter when you read this tweet. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) October 19, 2019

Lampard would rather start the oaf Barkley over Pulisic. — King of the Youth (@Donald_flacko) October 19, 2019

Some of us even questioned if Lampard carries out a superstition of licking footballs before the game...I think that's what he meant anyway.

What à shambolic line up! I don’t understand why this dead wood Barkley must be starting over kovacic. So lampard want to tell us that Barkley is working hard in training more than kovacic? Pulisic should start. English fc indeed. We better win or lampard agenda will be unleashed https://t.co/h0iS50lOJH — Cp (@cp_pulisicszn22) October 19, 2019

Wasting a good talent like Pulisic is a bad decision from Lampard. He doesn't trust on him. — D. 🇲🇪🇪🇸 (@AmazingSancho) October 19, 2019

Other supporters were so irate that they forgot how to spell correctly.

If we loose it's lampards fault

.. Barkley playing and kovacic and pulisic on the bench is a joke https://t.co/VRqw5gw9P1 — RonnieTheVet (@Alpha_Redlyfe) October 19, 2019

BREAKING: LAMPARD OUTED AS ANTI-AMERICAN AND PROBABLY A COMMUNIST.

Pulisic is a bench warmer because he is not an English boy....even from the bench he has assisted 4 times.....what has Barkley done? — Owusu Collins (@coskwameowusu) October 19, 2019

Racist Frankie Lampard at it again benching Pulisic — J (@javycane) October 19, 2019

Rather than the common idea that 'they're just not very good,' we went in search of further conspiracies beyond racism.

I think Lampard doesn't like players whose name ends with "c".



Kovacic.

Pulisic. — Ameya(ExamSZN) (@LampardsLegacy) October 19, 2019

I feel really bad for Pulisic. Never starts for chelsea, probably pissed off lampard by calling football soccer — NavUnited (@UnitedNav) October 19, 2019

Now I don't speak French, but I saw the word nudes and guessed it was a blackmail joke. Work it out for yourselves.

Pulisic il lui faut les nudes de Lampard là pour qu’il soit titulaire — Eden Shelby 🇸🇳 (@Limamoumovitch) October 19, 2019

Fortunately though, some of us were able to draw some positives from a completely rational and logical situation, and I salute you all. I could only find one, in fairness.

The fact about this lineup is that Alonso has been decent, Zouma has been improving, Barkley needs to start since Kova and Kante can't, CHO and Willian deserve their place more than Pulisic rn. Hopefully Pulisic gets more minutes off the bench. #CFC #CHENEW — Lampard's Blues ➐ (@LampardsBlues) October 19, 2019

You can't please all of the people all of the time however, and Frank would be better off avoiding Twitter when he puts his Chelsea lineups out in the future.