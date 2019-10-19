Atletico Madrid & Juventus to Rival Man Utd in Race to Sign Edinson Cavani in Cut-Price Deal

Manchester United will have to fend off interest from Atlético Madrid and Juventus if they want to sign Edinson Cavani next summer.

The Uruguay international is entering the last year of his contract at Parc des Princes and will be free to talk to new clubs in January if he wants to leave on a Bosman, although Cavani could also be available at a cut-price if the deal is brought forward.

90min understand that Cavani is on Manchester United's list of targets who could offer some short-term relief at Old Trafford during the winter transfer window, while Croatian striker Mario Mandžukić has also been linked.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Manchester United have also lined up Lyon's Moussa Dembélé and teenager Erling Braut Haaland as long-term options to their attacking problems this season.

But with Cavani among United's newest targets, a new report in L'Equipe (via the Daily Mail) confirms that Atlético Madrid will also consider making a move for Cavani as soon as the transfer window re-opens.

Italian champions Juventus, as well as Inter and his former club Napoli, are also interested in luring Cavani back to Serie A before the end of the 2019/20 season.

Although Cavani still hasn't decided on his future at the club, Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken in glowing terms about the Uruguay international and insists he wants to keep him at the club.

"I don't know Edi's ideas exactly at the moment. I count 100 per cent on Edi this season," Tuchel said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"He's been missing for several weeks and the main thing for me is to push Edi on the pitch, so we've got a fit and in-form Edinson Cavani.

"He's got the most goals for the club. Edi is very important."

