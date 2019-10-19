Bournemouth vs Norwich: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Norwich head to the south coast to face Bournemouth, where the Canaries will aim to stop the rot after a run of three consecutive defeats; including a 5-1 thrashing at home to Aston Villa.

Bournemouth lost last time out, a 1-0 reverse at the Emirates, and are looking to pick up their first league win in nearly a month.

Daniel Farke's side's last win was the famous 3-2 victory over Man City, but the Canaries have struggled since, averaging three conceded goals a game in their last three games.

Bournemouth's last win was their 3-1 away win at south coast rivals Southampton, and manager Eddie Howe will no doubt expect his players to replicate that level of performance when the Canaries visit.

Both sides need a win and, thanks to Opta, here are all the stats you need to know.

Defensive Woes

Bournemouth and Norwich are the only teams not to keep a clean sheet this season, with Norwich conceding the most goals in the league this season (21).

Norwich have also conceded at least two goals in their last six Premier League games, and if Bournemouth score twice, it'll be the first time that Norwich have conceded 2+ goals in seven consecutive league games since April 1985.

Since their promotion in 2015, only Leicester (93) and Arsenal (92) have had more games than Bournemouth (90) where both teams have scored.

0-0 draw anyone?

Centurions

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser both sit on 99 Premier League appearances, making this the first time since 2016 that two players on the same team play their 100th Premier League game.

Fernandinho and Jesus Navas did it for Man City, and I know what you're thinking – how on earth did Jesus Navas make 100+ Premier League appearances for the champions? Funny old game, eh?

Influential Strikers

Callum Wilson is only one goal or assist away from 50 Premier League goal involvements (38 goals, 11 assists), and the England striker has scored five in six against promoted teams.

Teemu Pukki has scored Norwich's only away goal this season and in eight of the last ten away games that the Canaries have scored in, Pukki has found the net at least once.

Familiar Situations

Norwich have been trailing for longer than any other Premier League side this season (412 minutes) and have lost in every game in which they have trailed.

Looks like the first goal will be key in this fixture, and looking at each teams defensive record, the first goal won't be the last either.