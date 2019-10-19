Crystal Palace vs Man City: 7 Key Stats to Impress Your Mates With Ahead of Premier League Clash

Remember Andros Townsend's goal of the season last year? The one that plunged Manchester City into deep but ultimately escapable trouble in the title race? Of course you do.

Well, the two sides square off again on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's side travel to London to face Crystal Palace.

City are coming off a shock loss to Wolves, while Palace are in fine form and sit sixth in the Premier League table.

This fixture has produced some fine moments in recent times - and Palace always prove a difficult foe for the usually unstoppable Citizens. It's a huge game in the scheme of things as City, even at this early stage, cannot afford to drop any more points.

It all goes down on Saturday evening, but do you want to know more? Of course you do. Here are some interesting stats, courtesy of Opta, to whet your appetite for the clash.

Hodgson Hoodoo

Guardiola has only ever lost to one English manager during his managerial league career - Roy Hodgson. The 3-2 defeat at the Etihad last year was the sole time an Englishman has got the better of the Catalan.

Can lightning strike twice this weekend?

Sensational City

There have been 19 goals scored in the Premier League following a move of ten or more passes - City have scored eight of them, whilst no other team has scored more than two.

Tiki-taka football at its finest, and while problems at the back remain, you can rely on City going forward.

Symmetry at Selhurst

The Eagles are looking to secure three consecutive Premier League wins within the same season for the first time since May 2018. Neatly, they have alternated between a draw and a win over their last six home games.

Must be something in the Selhurst water now, considering how dreadful they were at home for large parts last season.

Worrying Signs

Manchester City's start to the season hasn't been ideal, especially when compared with the previous two. They've conceded the first goal in two of their first eight (against Norwich and Wolves) and lost both, having conceded the first goal in just three of their 38 last year (winning one, drawing one, losing one).

Is this the year they surrender the title?

Capital Perfection (Almost)

However, City's fortunes in the capital has been very good. They've won nine of their last ten Premier League visits to London, losing only one against Chelsea in December 2018.

They will want this record to continue if they're to close the gap on Liverpool at the top.

Sharpshooters

Goals win you games - simple as. But there are some interesting fortunes when you compare the two clubs' main strikers.



The normally free-scoring Sergio Aguero has only played more games at Anfield (seven) than Selhurst Park (six) without finding the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew has scored three goals this season and they've been worth six points to Crystal Palace - with only the goals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being more valuable (nine).