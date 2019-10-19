Dean Smith Insists John McGinn Will Stay at Aston Villa Amid Alleged Interest From Man Utd

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has said the club have no intention of selling John McGinn, amid rumours linking Manchester United with their talismanic midfielder.

The Scottish midfielder was linked with a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side over the summer, and these rumours have intensified as McGinn has effortlessly made the step up from the Championship to the Premier League.





The 25-year-old midfielder played an integral part in Aston Villa's 2018/19 promotion campaign, and has impressed so far this season, scoring three goals in his eight starts.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

But Dean Smith has warned off the Premier League heavyweights eying up his star man. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Smith said: "The big clubs can come calling but they'll get a short, swift reply. He's a player we want here at Aston Villa."

Villa had previously valued their number seven at £50m, but Smith has since said that no amount of money can prise McGinn away from Villa Park.

He added: "His value shot up from the moment he stepped out onto the Villa Park pitch and showed just what a player he is.

"He has an unbelievable energy level and a big, big heart, but people don't see the technical side of it as well - he's got that in abundance.

"He's a really top player and pivotal to us getting promoted last season. He's continued that form in the Premier League and his value would have certainly shot up."

McGinn will have done his transfer value no harm over the international break, as he hit a hat trick for Scotland in their 6-0 win over San Marino.

The midfielder began his career in his home country with St Mirren, before moving to Hibernian in 2015.

McGinn only signed for Aston Villa in the summer of 2018, but the profound impact he instantly had has attracted the attention of the Premier League big boys, with Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly a fan.

Manchester United are short of options in midfield, and the arrival of someone of McGinn's quality would surely lift the spirits at Old Trafford.

However, the former Hibs man signed a five-year contract with Villa in August, suggesting, like Smith, he sees his future in the Midlands.