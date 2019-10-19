Eden Hazard Omitted From Real Madrid Squad for Mallorca Clash as Wife Gives Birth to Fourth Child

Eden Hazard has been left out of the Real Madrid squad that will travel to RCD Mallorca on Saturday evening, as his wife has given birth to the couple's fourth child.

Hazard arrived at Santiago Bernabeu this summer from Chelsea for a fee of around £90m but has experienced a somewhat underwhelming start to his Los Blancos career.

The Belgian has only appeared four times in La Liga this season, owing to an injury to his left thigh. During those games he has netted just one goal and one assist, both of which came in a 4-2 defeat of Granada.





The 28-year-old won't be adding to that tally against Mallorca due to his family commitments, as reported by journalist Lucas Navarrete on Twitter.

Despite Hazard's inauspicious start to life in Madrid, Zinedine Zidane's side remain unbeaten in the league and are currently top of the table.

The burden of replacing Hazard in the starting XI will most likely fall to Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has made seven appearances for the club this campaign, but has failed to receive any minutes in Real's last two league games - against city rivals Atletico and Granada.

With Gareth Bale similarly missing out on the squad through injury, James Rodriguez is expected to be involved. The Colombian will be looking to add to the one goal and one assist he has registered so far this season.

However, Zidane does has the option of turning to 21-year-old Brahim Diaz. The former Manchester City winger has been included in the squad to the first time this season and may be afforded his first minutes for Real Madrid since May.