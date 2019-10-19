Everton vs West Ham: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Out of form Everton welcome eighth place West Ham to Goodison Park on Saturday in a clash that is being billed as the potential final chance for under fire Toffees boss Marco Silva.

The hosts are in a wretched run of form, losing five of their last six Premier League fixtures as questions begin to mount about Silva's ability to improve the situation.

Having not claimed three points since their 3-2 victory over Wolves on 1 September, the Merseyside outfit will take any win they can get their hands on, no matter how fortuitous, flukey or scrappy.

West Ham will be looking to get back to winning ways, having not tasted victory since their 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last month.

The Hammers are one of a cluster of clubs regarded as capable of breaking into the top six this season. They could jump to third with victory as they continue to quietly but confidently go about their business under Manuel Pellegrini.

With a helping hand from Opta, here are a selection of stats and facts for you to whip out for your friends.

History's on Everton's Side

Everton desperately need a win, and they couldn't have chosen a better fixture for Silva's last chance saloon showdown.

The Toffees have recorded more Premier League wins (25) and scored more Premier League goals (83) against West Ham than versus any other team.

Although Everton lost this exact fixture 3-1 last season thanks to an Andriy Yarmolenko double, victory for West Ham on Saturday would be the first time Everton have lost consecutive top flight home games against the Hammers since way back in 1930.

However, the Hammers have had the better of their recent encounters, winning two of their last three fixtures against Everton. This is as many victories as they had managed in their previous 22 meetings in all competitions with the Toffees.

Squandering Leads

West Ham fans are learning not to get too excited if their side goes a goal up.

The Hammers have surrendered seven points from winning positions so far this season. Only Aston Villa (eight) have dropped more.

Hammers fans are also not too accustomed to watching their side staring down the barrel of defeat. Only Liverpool (21) and Manchester City (82) have been trailing for fewer minutes than West Ham (96) in the Premier League this season.

Set Piece Blanks

Everton have created chances aplenty from set pieces this season, with little success.

Marco Silva's men have had 31 attempts from corners, throw ins and indirect free kicks this season, more than any other Premier League team, but they are yet to find the net via this method.

Key Men

So often relied upon as their most potent attacking threat, Gylfi Sigurdsson has a good record against West Ham in an Everton shirt.

The midfielder has either scored (one) or assisted (two) a goal in each of his three Premier League appearances for Everton against the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Andriy Yarmolenko has been in clinical form for West Ham this season, scoring 50% of his shots on target (3).