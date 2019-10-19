FA Cup Tie Abandoned as Team Walk Off in Response to 'Racial Abuse' From Yeovil Fans

By 90Min
October 19, 2019

An FA Cup match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town has been abandoned, Haringey walking off the pitch claiming that goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat was racially abused. 

The incident took place during an FA Cup Fourth Round qualifying fixture at Haringey's home ground in north London, in which the winners would have progressed into the first round of the competition. 

The Haringey manager led his side off the field after hearing about the alleged abuse and the Borough players did not return, with the game eventually being abandoned. 

However, the players did eventually emerge from the dressing room as a 'show of solidarity'. 

A BT Sport reporter claimed that Pajetat had told her that he had been the victim of abuse, saying: "[He said] that he had been racially abused, he had been spat at and that he had things thrown at him."

A number of Yeovil fans have denied that any racial aggregated language had been used by any of their supporters. 

The events come just a few days removed from a string of high-profile incidents of racial abuse by home fans during England's trip to Bulgaria last Monday. 

BT Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas said that the allegations seemed to suggest that the English game continues to struggle with the problem of racism itself. 

Visionhaus/GettyImages

"It's terrible to hear," Jenas said of the reports. 

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder added: "We're sometimes quick to get on our high horse at times and point the finger. We still have a huge problem in our leagues, whether that be the Premier League or the lower leagues." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message