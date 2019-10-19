FA Cup Tie Abandoned as Team Walk Off in Response to 'Racial Abuse' From Yeovil Fans

An FA Cup match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town has been abandoned, Haringey walking off the pitch claiming that goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat was racially abused.

The incident took place during an FA Cup Fourth Round qualifying fixture at Haringey's home ground in north London, in which the winners would have progressed into the first round of the competition.

Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information.



Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon.



It must be said that 99.9% of @YTFC fans are also disgusted by what’s happened as much as we are.



One club, one community. — Haringey Borough FC (@HaringeyBoroFC) October 19, 2019

The Haringey manager led his side off the field after hearing about the alleged abuse and the Borough players did not return, with the game eventually being abandoned.

However, the players did eventually emerge from the dressing room as a 'show of solidarity'.

The players of both sides return to the pitch as a show of solidarity. #YTFC pic.twitter.com/yAlV44MYrf — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) October 19, 2019

A BT Sport reporter claimed that Pajetat had told her that he had been the victim of abuse, saying: "[He said] that he had been racially abused, he had been spat at and that he had things thrown at him."

A number of Yeovil fans have denied that any racial aggregated language had been used by any of their supporters.

@HaringeyBoroFC - we have a couple of idiot fans for which the rest of us apologise. But we are not racist and being stood behind the goal I can tell you there was no racism, no racist chants, and we are not racist. I am devastated that we are being slurred in that way. — Back2Market (@back2_market) October 19, 2019

The events come just a few days removed from a string of high-profile incidents of racial abuse by home fans during England's trip to Bulgaria last Monday.

BT Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas said that the allegations seemed to suggest that the English game continues to struggle with the problem of racism itself.

"It's terrible to hear," Jenas said of the reports.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder added: "We're sometimes quick to get on our high horse at times and point the finger. We still have a huge problem in our leagues, whether that be the Premier League or the lower leagues."