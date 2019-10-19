Frank Lampard Rules Out Christian Pulisic Loan & Says Winger Remains Part of Chelsea's 'Big Picture'

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insists that summer arrival Christian Pulisic is still part of the "big picture" at Chelsea, adding that the USMNT international needs to be protected at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old was the only new face at Chelsea in the summer after the club were hit with a two-window transfer ban, although Mateo Kovačić returned on a permanent deal from Real Madrid.

He's made seven appearances across all competitions but so far hasn't made a big enough impact in west London, although after confirming Pulisic won't leave Chelsea on loan in January, Lampard stressed that the forward is still part of his long-term plan at the club.

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

"With Christian, huge credit to him for coming through at Dortmund at a young age, but then it brings other difficulties where sometimes you’re out of the team," Lampard said, quoted by The Daily Mail.

"You come to Chelsea and it’s a similar situation. The demands are huge. The interest from outside is huge and he’s a young boy. I have no problem. I see the big picture with Christian and I see it with all the young players."

Although the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have thrived under Lampard, Chelsea's new manager appears to be looking to protect Pulisic from too much criticism.

But acknowledging Pulisic already has over 150 senior appearances under his belt for club and country, Lampard also called on the former Borussia Dortmund wunderkind to continue impressing in training in order to get his chance.

"With Christian he’s come to us in a big move, let’s make no mistake about it, and then he’s just turned 21 recently, and we’ve got a competitive squad here," he added.

"I said it before the last game, I always have a problem who to pick and people make my decisions in training or how they’re playing, and at the minute with winning four on the bounce I need the edge of staying in the team and keep performing and everyone is the same.

"With Christian coming here, we have to protect him for that fact because he’s young.

"Christian, as with every player in the squad, needs to work hard in training, keep improving in training, see the direction we’re going, be a part of it, and show what you can do on a matchday, and all the players are the same there."

