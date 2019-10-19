Gabriel Jesus' Performance Against Crystal Palace Shows Again Why Pep Frustrates FPL Players

Manchester City earned yet another hard-fought win on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

First-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and David Silva secured all three points in south London, as the Citizens closed the gap at the top of the table to five points. It was a much-needed victory for Pep Guardiola’s side, after their 2-0 defeat to Wolves on the other side of the international break.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

It was a standout performance for Jesus, who reached another milestone in his Manchester City career. The 22-year-old scored his 50th goal in all competitions for the Citizens, having made 110 appearances under Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian’s presence in the starting lineup on Saturday saw fantasy football managers tearing their hair out yet again as he came in to replace Sergio Aguero, but Guardiola’s faith in Jesus and his rotation paid off once again, and Jesus opened the scoring with a superb diving header six minutes before half time.

Jesus has remarkably only been at City less than three years since his arrival from Palmeiras in 2017. He has also since become a regular in Tite’s Brazil side thanks to his form in England, with 18 goals in 37 caps for the Selecao.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

The Brazilian has started the new season just as he left off last season, with four goals already since August. Jesus has also netted in each of his last seven starts for Manchester City, with 21 goals in his last 20 starts for the reigning champions. Wondering why Pep doesn't mind resting Aguero? There's your answer.

Manchester City sit second in the Premier League, behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Guardiola’s side are vying to win their third successive league title, something that hasn’t been done since Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 2009.

Jesus’s prolific nature is no new sight, after enjoying a successful season last year as City retained the league title. The striker has been directly involved in 58 goals in his 64 starts across all competitions, with 45 goals and 13 assists in sky blue over the last few years. For those of you trying to do the maths in your head, that means five goals in 46 games when he doesn't start.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Manchester City are in Champions League action next, as they welcome competition debutants Atalanta to the Etihad next Tuesday. The Citizens return to league action the following Saturday, when they host promoted Aston Villa on 26th October.