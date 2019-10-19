Georginio Wijnaldum Insists Liverpool Can Match Arsenal's Invincibles Record This Season

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says he believes the club could go through the entire Premier League season unbeaten - matching Arsenal's Invincibles record from 2003/04.

The Reds are currently clear at the top of the table thanks to eight wins from their opening eight games, with the club now looking to set a new record in the Premier League by winning their 18th game in a row against Manchester United this weekend.

Comparisons have been made with Arsenal's Invincibles squad following Liverpool's impressive start to the season, and Wijnaldum believes they could go through a 38-game season without losing a single match.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"It is possible,” Wijnaldum said, quoted by the Mirror. "Nobody knows how it’s going to be. We have had some luck up to now, but we have also put a lot of hard work in.

"We don’t think about the fact that Arsenal did not lose in that season. We just try to give everything in every game."

Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford on Sunday will be the start of a tough run of fixtures for the club ahead of November's international break.

Jürgen Klopp's side are on Champions League duty in Belgium in mid-week before hosting Tottenham on matchday ten in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently just four points above the relegation zone in the league table, following two draws and three defeats - including most recently against Brighton - already this season.

Liverpool will also face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup before taking on title rivals Manchester City in their last game before the international break.

The Reds are eight points clear at the top of the table and have been boosted by City's injury problems in defence.

Liverpool will welcome Pep Guardiola's side to Anfield on November 10.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!