Jurgen Klopp Claims Man Utd Will Have to Wait to Turn Around Poor Form Ahead of Sunday Clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he wants his side to make sure Manchester United have to wait another week to turn their fortunes around, ahead of the two sides' meeting at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

United come into the game without a win in three league games and Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be aiming to reignite their season with a victory over the Premier League leaders.

However, speaking before the game, Klopp said Liverpool must ensure Solskjaer's side are not allowed to kick-start their campaign with a victory over his team.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"They are in a situation that they don't like and they want to change it. We just have to make sure that if they want to change it, they start a week later and that's all," the German revealed, as reported by BBC Sport.

Liverpool have won each of their opening eight Premier League games and currently sit eight points clear at the top of the table.

Klopp added that he believes the Reds are currently an intimidating force for any side. "I don't think there are a lot of teams who would love to play against us at the moment," he said.

"It looks like Manchester United is the only team that wants to play us, and we have to make sure that is a misunderstanding."





Liverpool are hot favourites for Sunday's game and could be boosted by the returns of Alisson and Joel Matip to their matchday squad.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

United, on the other hand, are missing a number of key players, with Paul Pogba and David de Gea the latest to pick up knocks whilst on international duty.

Defeat to Liverpool would only increase scrutiny on the already under pressure Solskjaer. When asked about the Norwegian's struggles, Klopp remained non-committal.

The German admitted: "I have no clue about his position. It's not important what you are writing, really. It's more important what the board are telling him. I don't have an opinion."