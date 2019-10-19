Juventus vs Bologna: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Serie A Clash

Juventus have started their defence of the Serie A title promisingly, finding themselves top of the table after seven league games.

They beat title-challengers Inter 2-1 before the international break, which pushed them up to first and one point clear.

The home side won both fixtures against Bologna last season winning 1-0 away thanks to Paulo Dybala. Juventus also won 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium, with Dybala and Blaise Matuidi doing the damage.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

So, the general consensus is that La Vecchia Signora will cruise to victory, but that will not impress your friends.





We've got you covered. Here are a bunch of pre-match stats for you to show off to your mates.

Untouchable

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Allianz Stadium has become a fortress in recent years, with teams finding it difficult to come away with anything.





Juventus are unbeaten in their last 24 home Serie A matches, the longest run in the league. This run spans back to early 2018, and the Italian giants do not look like letting up anytime soon.





Bologna have recorded the lowest win percentage away at Juventus of all teams that have faced the titans over 25 times away from home. Five wins from 72 matches calculates to 7%, which is an astonishingly poor record.

Men vs Boys

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

If Bologna's confidence was not already shot to oblivion ahead of their visit to Turin, it gets worse.

The away side have only beaten Juventus once in the 21st century, a 2-0 victory under the reign of Alberto Malesani in February 2011. However, one victory and eight draws in 31 matches is not a record to be proud of, and looks likely to continue.

Misery on the Road

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Sorry to pile on the misery, Bologna fans, but one away win in eight does not bode well. The win came against Brescia in a 4-3 thriller, but blanks away at Genoa and Udinese show that work needs to be done.

The Key

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Dybala can only be described as a thorn in the side of Bologna. Since joining Juventus in 2015, the Argentine has scored six goals against his next opponent.

He has not scored more goals against any other side than Bologna, so he seems to be the banker to net on Saturday night.

Shut Out

TF-Images/GettyImages

A glimmer of hope for the away side is that Bologna have conceded the fewest amount of shots on target in Serie A this season (21).

Their defensive work could be crucial if they are to shut out the champions. However, Juventus have only conceded 24, so Bologna will have to be clinical in their rare forays forward.

A New Era

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri ended his Chelsea reign in superb form, winning the Europa League. He has now carried the momentum to Turin, with only two former managers making a better start after nine games, those being Carlo Carcano (1930) and Rino Marchesi (1986).





With no defeats, Juventus and Sarri look like a match made in heaven.