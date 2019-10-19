Lionel Messi Explains Why Neymar's Barcelona Return Fell Through This Summer

Neymar's proposed move back to Barcelona was hampered by poor relations between the Brazilian and a significant proportion of staff at Camp Nou, according to Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain paid La Blaugrana a world record €222m for the superstar's services in 2017, with the manner of his exit leaving a bitter taste in the mouth for the Catalans and their supporters.

However, Neymar swiftly grew tired of life in Ligue 1 and began gesturing for a return to Barça in the summer, but a deal never materialised, leaving him stranded in France.

Though the forward has managed to reintegrate himself into Les Parisiens' squad, it is believed he remains set on leaving the club in the near future. However, Messi doubts whether his former teammate will be able to rejoin the La Liga champions.

Speaking to Argentine radio station Metro 95.1, the 32-year-old explained (as quoted by Goal): "It is difficult to bring him back. Firstly, because it was difficult to see him leave, secondly because of how he left.

"There are people from the club and the members who do not want him to return. If we are only talking about sport, Neymar is one of the best in the world. But, I understand all the other factors."

It seems the PSG trickster is unlikely to be offered another contract in north-east Spain, although the rumour mill has churned out stories suggesting Messi could pen a lifetime deal with Barça, the only club he has represented in his illustrious career.

"It had been talked about a while ago," he said of such speculation. "It's what was done with [Andres] Iniesta and the others. But, I don’t want a contract to tie me up, because I don’t know how I’m going to feel [in the future].

"I don’t want to be [under contract] if I’m not well. I’m going to compete as long as I feel good physically, but obviously I would like to stay a lifetime. "

