Liverpool and Chelsea Eyeing Move for Bournemouth and England Star Lewis Cook

Liverpool and Chelsea are both considering a move for Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook, although the Englishman must prove his fitness and rediscover his form after overcoming a serious knee injury.

The Englishman suffered knee ligament damage back in December 2018, but he has recently returned to action for the Cherries and is looking to get back to the levels he was at prior to his injury.

Cook captained the Under-20 England teams which won the World Cup in 2017 and the Toulon Tournament the following year. The midfielder has also been capped for the senior side by manager Gareth Southgate.

With the 22-year-old looking to get back to full fitness, the Daily Mail have now revealed that Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring his situation with a view to a potential move if he is able to prove his worth this season.

Cook appears to fit the bill for both clubs as they have made a move towards investing in prosperous young talent in more recent times, with the report confirming that both sides are in the market for emerging English players. It further goes on to state that the player's work rate in midfield is thought to be the main attraction for these two English giants.

As Chelsea have needed to contend with a transfer ban, Frank Lampard has given opportunities to young English talents within his ranks such as Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, who have gone on to shine this season. Further to this, the likes of Ross Barkley have also begun to prove their worth on a more consistent basis, resulting in the former Everton man playing a major role with the national side.

Jurgen Klopp's men, meanwhile, had a quiet summer, with the most prominent signing (apart from free agents) being 16-year-old former Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott. The England Under-17 international has made a fine start to life at Anfield and is tipped for a bright future.

With Liverpool renowned as one of the most hard-working teams in European football under Klopp, it comes as no surprise that the club is showing an interest in the tireless Bournemouth man.

While there is interest from both clubs, it appears as though Cook will need to prove his worth this season before any move is made.