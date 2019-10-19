Man City Planning New Deal for Raheem Sterling Just 18 Months After Previous Contract

Manchester City are keen to negotiate an extended contract for Raheem Sterling, despite the England international signing a new deal as recently as 18 months ago.

Sterling has been in scintillating form so far this season, scoring six goals - including a hat trick against West Ham on the opening day.

These performances have convinced City to prioritise the extension of the England international's stay at the Etihad Stadium, with Metro reporting that talks could begin with the winger's representatives in the new year.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Sterling's last contract extension, which was completed in November 2018, made him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old, who City allegedly value at around £200m, currently earns £300,000 per-week. This figure is likely to increase if any new deal can be agreed.





The Citizens are likely to view this as a sound investment, owing to the brilliant performances Sterling has produced in recent seasons.

Last campaign the Kingston-born winger was instrumental as Manchester City secured their second Premier League title in as many years.

Sterling scored 17 goals and assisted a further ten, receiving the PFA Young Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

During the 2017/18 campaign the City star was even more impressive, bagging 18 goals and 11 assists as the Citizens broke the Premier League points record.





Sterling has also been influential when playing for his country of late. The winger scored twice in England's recent 6-0 demolition of Bulgaria.





If he continues to exhibit this kind of form Sterling is likely to attract attention in the transfer market. City will want this new deal to act as a warning shot to any circling clubs that the winger is not for sale.