Manchester United Cool Interest in Mario Mandzukic as Attention Turns to 3-Man Shortlist

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Juventus striker Mario Mandžukić, with the club instead targeting his teammate and former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

It had been suggested that United would look to make a short-term addition in January after failing to replace either Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sánchez during the summer transfer window, prompting the most recent links with Mandžukić.

But ESPN claims that United have now cooled their interest in Mandžukić, instead asking Juventus to keep them informed over the future of midfielder Can.

The Germany international only moved to Turin in 2018 but so far hasn't been able to make an impact at the club, even being left out of their squad for the Champions League this season.

Can was among a group of players who Juventus were unable to move on before the start of the season, but it now appears that United could look to prise the 25-year-old back to north-west England following his impressive spell at rivals Liverpool.

It's even been suggested that Can would welcome a move to Old Trafford in the near future, although he's also been linked with a move back to Germany.

Manchester United are also targeting two other players as they look to bolster their squad over the next 12 months, including Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

The 22-year-old was a standout player at the King Power Stadium last season, and Maddison's form has continued in 2019/20 to help Leicester City climb up to fourth ahead of the international break.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also looking to bring in a new striker either in January or next summer, and ESPN adds that Lyon's Moussa Dembélé could be emerging as their top priority to fill Lukaku's shoes.

The former Fulham and Celtic striker has scored 26 goals in 56 games since joining Lyon in 2018, while Dembélé is also on the cusp of being called up to Didier Deschamps' senior national team.

