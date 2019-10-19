Milan Looking to Appoint Pep Guardiola as Head Coach in Summer According to Totally Legit Reports

Milan are trying to lure Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to San Siro as the Italians look to bring an end to years of stagnation.

Well, that's the highly-believable story that Mundo Deportivo are running with, the Spanish news outlet claiming the Rossoneri's owners, Elliott Management, have grown frustrated with the long line of underwhelming coaches at the club. Now, the Americans want to completely reshape their team and hope to hand Guardiola the role of architect in that project.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Stefano Pioli was only appointed as Milan boss on 9th October and won't take charge of his first game until Sunday, yet Mundo report that the 53-year-old will be out of a job come May if his seniors get their way.

The hierarchy want a proven winner at the helm and view Guardiola as the ideal candidate to oversee a miniature revolution in Lombardia. Regardless of where he has coached, the Catalan has invariably enjoyed stunning levels of success.

With City, he has collected back-to-back Premier League titles, as well as securing the domestic treble last season. Similarly, the former midfielder won six major trophies with Bayern Munich, having previously masterminded two Champions League triumphs during his time at Barcelona.

However, landing Guardiola is only one part of the equation that will definitely, 100%, without a shadow of a doubt take the Rossoneri back to the top of European football. It has been alleged that the owners also want to sack Mr Milan himself, Paolo Maldini.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As one of the team's highest-ranking directors alongside Zvonimir Boban, 'Il Capitano' oversees much of the internal workings of the club, yet Elliott Management have likewise lost patience with him and his partner.

They feel neither Boban, nor Maldini - who made 902 Milan appearances over the course of 25 years - have the necessary experience. Instead, the Rossoneri chiefs want Ajax's Marc Overmars to take over their roles, despite the Dutchman recently signing a five year contract in Amsterdam.

