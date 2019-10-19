Napoli President Admits That Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz Will Be Sold 'Sooner Or Later'

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has conceded that defender Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Fabian Ruiz are available, although any club wanting them must meet the club's high valuations.

Koulibaly and Fabian are key members of a Napoli side that is mounting another push for the Serie A title, but they currently find themselves in fourth place and six points behind leaders Juventus after seven games.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Both have been linked with moves away in recent months, with Manchester United seeing a bid rejected for Koulibaly in the summer before they went on to sign Harry Maguire. Fabian, meanwhile, has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona after appearing to cement a midfield spot in the Spanish national team.

In regard to the centre-back, I Partenopei president De Laurentiis has now revealed that he has resigned himself to the fact that there may come a time when he will be forced to sell Koulibaly. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Calciomercato, he claimed: "Last August I refused £105m [from Manchester United] and I am aware that sooner or later we will be forced to sell him."

De Laurentiis then went on to discuss rumours regarding Barcelona and Real Madrid's interest in signing midfielder Fabian. He continued: “Fabian Ruiz? The player likes it, very much. On the other hand, I would not have spent €30m on an unknown boy. If they offer me €180m, then we can also discuss it."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Barça have long shown an interest in the player and, although they remain keen, they are prioritising bringing in a striker to be a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez. The price quoted by De Laurentiis would most likely further deter the Spanish giants from making a move before they land a new forward.

The president concluded by revealing that he is an admirer of Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli and Brescia wonderkid Sandro Tonali, but claimed that he does not believe they will be having a busy January transfer window.

As far as Koulibaly and Fabian are concerned, it appears as though their price tags have been set, but it remains to be seen whether any club will be willing to meet these lofty valuations.