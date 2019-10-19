Predicting Liverpool's Starting XI for the Clash With Manchester United

Liverpool have begun the season in flying form. The Reds sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, having won every game so far this term.

Jurgen Klopp's side head to an injury hit Manchester United on Sunday looking to maintain their 100% record. With key figures returning from injury, Klopp has a few decisions to make with his starting XI.

So, let's take a look at the potential XI Klopp could select on Sunday.

Goalkeepers and Defenders

Alisson (GK) - Liverpool's number one returned to training during the international break and is expected to make his long awaited return from the injury he picked up on the opening day of the season. Liverpool did not miss him as much as predicted, with Adrian an assured deputy, but this is a welcome boost to the Reds nonetheless.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The flying full back should be fresh going into Sunday's fixture, having not featured for England during the international break. His 12 assists last season recently earned him a spot in the Guinness World Record book for most assists in a single season from a defender, and the academy graduate has already managed two this campaign.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The PFA Player of the Year has picked up from where he left off last season. Calm, composed and exceedingly solid in a team renowned for their flair going forward, it is a testament to Van Dijk's ability that he is considered Liverpool's key player.

Joel Matip (CB) - The Cameroon international missed Liverpool's last two fixtures before the international break through injury, but is fully fit once more and in contention for a start on Sunday.

Andy Robertson (LB) - There was no let up in the international break for Robertson, who played 180 minutes for Scotland over the course of four days. Like Alexander-Arnold, the left back prides himself on his assists, and has recorded two so far this season.

Midfielders

Fabinho (DM) - The Brazilian has started every Premier League game for the Reds this season. His masterful defensive abilities and calmness in possession have always been a given, but this season we are starting to see the more creative side of Fabinho's game.

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Henderson played twice for England over the international break, and with Liverpool not short of options in the middle, the former Sunderland man will only play if he is completely fresh, such is the importance of his energy in the middle of the park.

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Dynamic, creative and tenacious, the Dutchman brings plenty of energy at both ends of the pitch. Wijnaldum has featured in each of Liverpool's eight league victories this season.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (FW)- The Egyptian already has four goals and three assists so far this season. He didn't feature for his country over the international break, but is fit and expected to start.

Sadio Mane (FW) - The second member of Liverpool's electric forward line, Mane has five goals this season. There have been no signs of an early season argument with Salah resurfacing.

Roberto Firmino (FW) - The Brazilian's displays this season have seen many describe Firminio as the most talented out of Liverpool's forward line - some compliment considering the company he finds himself in.