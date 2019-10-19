RB Leipzig Consider Cut-Price Sale of Arsenal Transfer Target Dayot Upamecano

RB Leipzig are considering accepting a low offer for centre back Dayot Upamecano, dealing Arsenal a boost in their pursuit of the France Under-21 international.

The Gunners showed interest in Upamecano before the start of the season but were unable to strike a deal with Leipzig, instead opting to sign Willian Saliba, who moved back to France on loan from Saint-Étienne.

Upamecano could be back on Arsenal's radar next summer, however, as Kicker claim RB Leipzig are considering accepting a lower offer to avoid losing him on a free transfer when his contract runs out in 2021.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The 20-year-old defender did have a €100m release clause in his contract in 2018, but Football Leaks revelations show that Upamecano's clause drops by €20m each season - meaning he'll be available for just €60m next summer.

Even with that lower release clause, Kicker's report suggests that Leipzig might accept a bid that's even lower than Upamecano's €60m as they don't want him to leave on a free transfer.

There is still a chance that Upamecano could make a U-turn over his future and sign a new deal at the Red Bull Arena, just like teammate Timo Werner did earlier this season.

But the centre back appears to already have his sights set on a new club, recently name-dropping the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and even Manchester United as a potential new destination.

Although Upamecano didn't mention Arsenal, the 20-year-old would join a club with a long history of developing French players who then went on to bigger and better things elsewhere.

On top of that, Unai Emery's squad already has a core of French-speaking players which includes the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé and Mattéo Guendouzi.

