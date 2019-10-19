RB Leipzig Consider Cut-Price Sale of Arsenal Transfer Target Dayot Upamecano

By 90Min
October 19, 2019

RB Leipzig are considering accepting a low offer for centre back Dayot Upamecano, dealing Arsenal a boost in their pursuit of the France Under-21 international.

The Gunners showed interest in Upamecano before the start of the season but were unable to strike a deal with Leipzig, instead opting to sign Willian Saliba, who moved back to France on loan from Saint-Étienne.

Upamecano could be back on Arsenal's radar next summer, however, as Kicker claim RB Leipzig are considering accepting a lower offer to avoid losing him on a free transfer when his contract runs out in 2021.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The 20-year-old defender did have a €100m release clause in his contract in 2018, but Football Leaks revelations show that Upamecano's clause drops by €20m each season - meaning he'll be available for just €60m next summer.

Even with that lower release clause, Kicker's report suggests that Leipzig might accept a bid that's even lower than Upamecano's €60m as they don't want him to leave on a free transfer.

There is still a chance that Upamecano could make a U-turn over his future and sign a new deal at the Red Bull Arena, just like teammate Timo Werner did earlier this season.

But the centre back appears to already have his sights set on a new club, recently name-dropping the likes of Real MadridBarcelona and even Manchester United as a potential new destination.

Although Upamecano didn't mention Arsenal, the 20-year-old would join a club with a long history of developing French players who then went on to bigger and better things elsewhere.

On top of that, Unai Emery's squad already has a core of French-speaking players which includes the likes of Alexandre LacazettePierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé and Mattéo Guendouzi.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message