Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Plays Down 'Chance' Meeting With Paul Pogba in Dubai

Zinedine Zidane has refused to be drawn into speculation after a photo surfaced where the Real Madrid manager was seen speaking to Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Pogba was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital during the summer transfer window but was unable to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid left struggling to match his fee after already spending £276m on new players.

The 26-year-old was recently pictured alongside Zidane in Dubai which sparked another wave of speculation, but the Real Madrid manager insists his meeting with the United midfielder was just a coincidence.

"It was pure chance," Zidane said, quoted by Goal. "He was there and I was doing the talk and, as we know each other, we spoke. But it's personal - I'm not going to tell you what we talked about.

"We've known each other for a long time, we crossed paths, we stopped, and we talked.

"There are a lot of options, for every club [in January]. When we come to this date, the clubs will decide. We're going to play with 11 players [on Saturday, against RCD Mallorca] and there will be players on the bench. We'll find a solution.

"We'll be able to sign players until the end of January, but what matters to me is the game [against Mallorca]. I'm not thinking about reinforcements. That's a long way off."

Although Real Madrid couldn't sign Pogba during the summer transfer window, they were able to bring youngsters Takefusa Kubo and Alberto Soro to the club.

Both players have since left on loan, and Real Madrid are expected to reignite their interest in Pogba as they look for a long-term alternative to their famed partnership of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

Pogba's contract at Manchester United could run until 2022 if an option to extend his deal is activated by the club, so Real Madrid might be forced to pay a club-record fee to sign the France international either in January or next summer.

